Dr. Glenn Maleyko. – File photo

LANSING – The Michigan State Board of Education voted on Tuesday, August 26, to appoint Dr. Glenn Maleyko, longtime superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools, as the next state superintendent of public schools.

After interviewing three finalists for the position, the eight-member board voted 5–3 to offer the post to Maleyko, who is entering his 11th year as superintendent in Dearborn and his 30th year with the district.

Board President Dr. Pamela Pugh will now negotiate a contract with Maleyko, with an official start date to be announced once those negotiations are complete. Incumbent State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice is set to retire on October 3, and the board hopes Maleyko can formally assume the position by October 4.

A proven education leader

Maleyko began his career in Dearborn as a substitute teacher before serving as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal and later as executive director of human resources. He was appointed superintendent in 2015, succeeding Brian Whiston, another Dearborn superintendent who left to lead Michigan schools before his untimely death in 2018.

During Maleyko’s tenure, Dearborn’s graduation rate climbed to 95 percent and the district earned six U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School Awards. Dearborn is Michigan’s third-largest district, enrolling about 20,000 students, behind the Detroit and Utica Public School Districts.

Maleyko has also been active in statewide and national educational leadership. He served as president of the Michigan Association of Superintendents and Administrators (MASA) for 2023–24, represents Michigan on the National School Superintendents Association Governing Board and in 2023 founded and now chairs a statewide English Learner Committee. He was also part of the original steering committee that crafted Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan.

Praise from state leaders

Pugh praised Maleyko’s record of collaboration and innovation.

“Dr. Maleyko has a proven record of implementing initiatives that provide meaningful support to both students and educators,” she said. “Throughout the search and interview process, he demonstrated that he can bring people together and work with diverse stakeholders. Parents, staff and community members spoke highly of his leadership — with one parent saying their only concern was losing him to the state.”

Pugh highlighted Maleyko’s commitment to literacy, describing him as well-qualified to lead efforts to improve student outcomes and carry forward the state’s education strategy.

Maleyko’s vision

In a statement, Maleyko said he was honored by the selection and ready to begin the work.

“I look forward to working with anyone who wants to do what is best for Michigan’s students,” he said. “It will be especially important to listen to the voices of students and their families. I am strongly committed to furthering the great progress that has occurred under Dr. Rice and to advancing the goals of Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan. We must move as swiftly as possible to improve literacy achievement, and I am prepared to get to work.”

Maleyko holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Wayne State University, a specialist degree and master’s degree in educational leadership and curriculum from the University of Detroit Mercy and a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of Windsor.

The search process

The state board’s decision capped a months-long national search led by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), an Illinois-based firm specializing in education leadership recruitment. From 33 applicants, the board selected seven semifinalists, narrowing that list to three finalists interviewed on August 26:

Dr. Glenn Maleyko, superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools

Dr. Lisa Coons, former Virginia state superintendent of public instruction

Dr. Judy Walton, superintendent and curriculum director of Harrison Community Schools in Clare County, Michigan

Following the interviews, the board voted to extend the offer to Maleyko. Republican members Tom McMillin and Nikki Snyder, along with Democrat Mitchell Robinson, voted against him.

Dearborn prepares for change

With Maleyko’s move to Lansing pending contract approval, Dearborn’s Board of Education will need to begin the process of selecting a new superintendent. The district is also managing two board vacancies after the August resignations of trustees Irene Watts and Hussein Berry.

David Mustonen, Dearborn Schools communications director, praised Maleyko’s accomplishments and collaborative approach.

“Dr. Maleyko has brought success in Dearborn schools by working with all stakeholders, building great teams and always putting students first,” Mustonen said. “Although we are very happy for Glenn and wish him well, we will all miss his leadership, his friendly personality and of course his wonderful ‘selfies’ with the Students First sign.”