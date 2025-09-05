Police patch designed by Officer Emily Murdoch

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Dearborn Heights Police Department has announced a new, optional police patch for their uniforms.

The patch, designed by Officer Emily Murdoch, is intended to reflect and honor the diversity in the community.

If approved, the optional patch includes the Michigan seal in the center with the words “Dearborn Heights Police” written in both English and Arabic and would be the first police patch in the country to feature Arabic writing.

Police Chief Ahmed Haidar told The Arab American News that the patch is not yet rolled out, but is in the planning and discussion stages in the department. He also confirmed that the department is reviewing internally other optional patches to represent the wide variety of cultures across the community and the department itself.

As of 2023 Dearborn Heights holds a population of approximately 39 percent Middle Eastern or North African compared to Dearborn’s approximately 55 percent.

“We are proud of Officer Murdoch’s creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve,” the department posted on its Facebook page. “Our officers proudly serve all members of our community and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique.”