ACC founder and President Dr. Haifa Fakhouri with Odie Fakhouri, who will assume the office of the chief executive officer of the organization on October 1, during the 46th gala at the MGM Hotel in Detroit on Thursday, August 28. – Photos courtesy of the ACC

DETROIT – America’s Community Council (ACC) – formerly known as the Arab American and Chaldean Council – celebrated its 46th annual gala on August 28 in downtown Detroit. The event honored prominent community leaders — including The Arab American News Publisher Osama Siblani, Mayor Mike Duggan, former Detroit Police Chief James White and Forgotten Harvest CEO Adrian Lewis — and introduced the organization’s new chief executive officer, Odie Fakhouri, who will assume his duties on October 1. Founder and CEO Dr. Haifa Fakhouri will continue as president.

The gala, themed “Beyond the Surface” and emceed by FOX 2 Detroit anchor Taryn Asher, paid tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Fakhouri, who established the ACC in 1979. Over nearly five decades, she transformed it from a modest immigrant assistance office with a $20,000 annual budget into one of Michigan’s most impactful nonprofits, now serving thousands of families regardless of background, faith or ethnicity.

A legacy of service

Fakhouri, who immigrated to the United States from Jordan in 1968, dedicated her career to uplifting immigrant and low-income families. Under her leadership, the ACC grew into a network of 40 service centers across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties, providing health care, education, workforce development, youth programs and community growth initiatives.

According to ACC data, the nonprofit delivered more than 410,000 services to more than 63,000 clients last year alone through a staff of 142 employees of diverse backgrounds. Services included nearly 400 hours of training, 32 professional certifications and distribution of 60,000 pounds of food weekly to families in need.

Haifa Village: A community landmark

One of ACC’s most ambitious projects highlighted at the gala is Haifa Village, a $36 million development at John R Street and Seven Mile Road in Detroit. Created in partnership with the city of Detroit, the 15-acre community honors Fakhouri’s name and vision.

With a Middle Eastern-inspired design, Haifa Village includes about 200 affordable housing units, a shopping center and a community development hub. ACC describes the project’s purpose as building sustainable, connected neighborhoods and revitalizing struggling areas of the city.

During the well attended event, Detroit City District 2 Manager Kim Tandy unveiled a commemorative street sign, “Dr. Haifa Fakhouri Avenue”, to be installed in the heart of Haifa Village at the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Derby Road. The resolution to install the honorary street sign was cosponsored by Councilman Colman Young, Jr. and endorsed by City Council President Mary Sheffield.

Honoring local leaders

The evening included recognition of distinguished figures who have contributed to diversity, equity, justice and service in Michigan:

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan – Michigan Visionary of the Year Award

James White, former Detroit police chief and president of the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network – Leadership in Inclusion Award

Adrian Lewis, CEO of Forgotten Harvest – Innovator of the Year Award

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News – Voice of Justice Award

Awardees praised Fakhouri’s exceptional leadership in supporting education, healthcare and social inclusion, noting her impact on shaping stronger, more equitable communities across Michigan.

Mayor Duggan highlighted ACC’s role in curbing population decline in Detroit by helping struggling families, while Lewis praised its innovative community programs.

Siblani, who has observed ACC’s growth since the mid-1980s, called its transformation from “a small office to a powerhouse institution”, the result of “a great team and a great leader.” Accepting the Voice of Justice Award, he was commended for more than four decades of journalism at The Arab American News, amplifying Arab American voices and advancing broader struggles for fairness and inclusion.

Other major speakers at the event included Gary Torgow, chairman of Huntington National Bank, and Nancy Nanoosh, chairwoman of the ACC board of directors.

A new chief executive officer

In her remarks, Fakhouri thanked the attendees, the honored guests and the supporters of ACC for the last 46 years. She explained her decision to transfer leadership to Odie Fakhouri, ACC’s current chief operating officer, describing him as “the right person in the right place at the right time.”

Odie Fakhouri, who joined ACC in 2019 at Dr. Fakhouri’s urging, expressed deep honor at being chosen.

“Becoming chief executive officer of ACC is the honor of my life,” he said.

He acknowledged the financial challenges facing nonprofits in Michigan due to competition, but pledged to continue ACC’s mission of serving all communities with dignity and compassion.

He emphasized the 2023 rebranding of the organization from the Arab American and Chaldean Council to America’s Community Council, reflecting its inclusive mission.

Closing his remarks, Fakhouri addressed the plight of Palestinians in Gaza, affirming ACC’s commitment to remain “a humanitarian force in Michigan, across America and around the world — including Gaza — because no soul is worth more than another.”

He pledged to expand ACC’s partnerships and services to reach even more families in need.