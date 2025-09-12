Prototype of optional police patch that was originally posted to social media

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — City officials are responding to social media backlash over a mock-up of an optional proposed police patch shared last week.

With many commenters opposing the mock-up badge and even turning to heated debates on social media, city officials took to their own social media pages to help clear the air on the topic.

“On Wednesday, September 3rd, information was disseminated from the Dearborn Heights Police Department regarding a digital mock-up of the DHPD patch bearing the department name translated in Arabic script,” Mayor Bill Bazzi posted to the Dearborn Heights Police Department Facebook page. “The design mock-up idea showed the words, ‘Dearborn Heights Police’ in Arabic and was said to be optional. The patch effort was an internal discussion among some within the police department, which was not put forth for consensus or further review.”

The post went on to say that, “should efforts like this be formally undertaken to make any changes to the police uniform, it is our goal to include multiple PD stakeholders for a larger conversation, to ensure all are included in the discussion. As we are one PD, each individual’s uniform represents the DHPD as a whole, and therefore merits the review and input of all.”

City Council Chairman Mo Baydoun also took to social media to voice his concerns regarding the patch prototypes saying that he “fully supports the department and the brave men and women who protect our city every day” and that the responses have been disturbing.

“Their work is difficult, dangerous and too often underappreciated,” he said. “I know how deeply they care about the people they serve, and I believe it’s our duty as city leaders to have their backs. That’s why the events of the past few days have been so disturbing. Police Officer Emily Murdoch, who designed the optional patch, did so with a sincere desire to reflect the diversity of our city. Her intentions were rooted in pride, not politics. But the rollout by the current administration was deeply flawed. Neither the City Council, fellow police officers, nor the broader public were informed beforehand. The announcement came through the media, not through community engagement or internal communication. That lack of transparency caused confusion and division and, most disturbingly, it has led to threats against Police Officer Murdoch’s life and the entire Dearborn Heights Police Department.”

Baydoun also said that he will continue to stand with the police officers and advocate for the city.

“No one should be targeted for trying to build bridges,” he said. “In the times that we are living in, we’ve seen how dangerous and unacceptable bigotry can be. That is why, as government officials, we must always consider the real-life consequences of our decisions, especially when they affect the safety of those who serve our city. Moving forward, I’m committed to a leadership style that is respectful, transparent and grounded in the voices of our residents and police officers alike. We must engage thoughtfully, not through press releases or political stunts. We must put safety first.”

Police Chief Ahmed Haidar said the intent behind the prototype was simple and honorable and meant to reflect the diversity in the community while also demonstrating inclusiveness.

“Contrary to rumors, this patch had nothing to do with Islamic law and Ramadan, and it would never have been mandatory,” he said. “Just like other commemorative patches, officers would have had the option to wear it, would have paid for it themselves and it would have gone through the same rigorous review process — requiring input and approval from police administration, the mayor’s office and all vital stakeholders — before moving forward. The patch was not rolled out as official policy. The design was prematurely shared publicly before the review process was complete. That was my responsibility, and I accept it. However, to describe this as ‘reckless’ or ‘endangering officers’ is simply not true. The real danger began only when this concept was misrepresented and turned into a wedge issue, leading to social media attacks against one of our officers. That is unacceptable, and those responsible will be investigated and prosecuted. As chief of police, my role is to listen, lead and ensure the safety of both my officers and the community. Moving forward, no symbolic or uniform-related proposal will be considered without the full review of every stakeholder. My commitment is clear: to serve with integrity, to represent all citizens of Dearborn Heights and to ensure that this department continues to be a source of pride for our city.”

Bazzi said the threats against the officer are “deplorable, unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

“Anyone who harasses or threatens my officers will be fully investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said. “Accountability begins with leadership. The chief of police has publicly accepted responsibility for the way this design was prematurely shared without proper review. I fully support his commitment to transparency and ensuring this process is never bypassed again.”

Bazzi also said the idea should have gone through the normal process, but how it was misrepresented and weaponized is what endangered the safety and trust of the community.

“We cannot allow rhetoric to overshadow reality,” he said. “What defines us is not a patch but how we respond in moments of challenge — by coming together, respecting each other and building trust. Our department continues to move forward with pride in our officers, new initiatives and youth programs that strengthen safety and engagement in our diverse community. That is who we are.”