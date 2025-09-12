Ed Deeb photographed in Eastern Market in 2010 by the Detroit Free Press

BLOOMFIELD HILLS – The Arab American community and the wider Michigan public have lost one of their most beloved leaders. Edward “Ed” Deeb, a journalist, businessman and community organizer whose life’s mission was bridging divides and empowering youth, passed away on September 2, at the age of 89.

“I never forgot my roots,” Deeb told The Arab American News in a 2007 interview

His family described him as “a tireless patriot, peacemaker, entrepreneur, advocate for youth and philanthropist.” Deeb’s passing marks the end of a remarkable six-decade career that shaped Metro Detroit’s civic and cultural landscape.

Early life and Arab heritage

Born in Detroit in 1936, Deeb was the son of George Deeb, a Syrian-Lebanese immigrant who came to the U.S. in 1911. George Deeb worked at Ford Motor Company for nearly two decades before opening three grocery stores in Detroit. Deeb’s mother, Sarah Mashour, also came from the early Syrian-Lebanese immigration wave to Michigan in the early 20th century.

Growing up in Detroit’s Arab American community, Deeb learned valuable lessons about resilience, hard work and the importance of cultural pride.

“I never forgot my roots,” Deeb told The Arab American News in a 2007 interview. “My heritage shaped my values, and I wanted to honor it through my work.”

Journalism career and advocacy

Deeb began his career in journalism in the 1960s, serving as a production coordinator, reporter and later editor of Grocers Spotlight, a grocery trade publication. He later became editor of Corp! Magazine, a Detroit-based business magazine covering executives and entrepreneurs.

His journalism career was defined not only by his reporting but by his advocacy. During the Detroit riots of 1967, Deeb documented the destruction of businesses and homes, drawing national recognition and earning special honors from the U.S. Senate.

“Ed was a tireless advocate for small businesses, often bridging the gap between entrepreneurs, government and community,” his family said in their obituary statement.

That experience cemented his lifelong commitment to easing racial tensions, particularly between Arab and Chaldean business owners and African American residents in Detroit’s neighborhoods.

He was later inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame for his contributions to the field.

Builder of business networks

Deeb believed strongly in the power of small businesses to uplift communities. In 1964, he founded the Michigan Food and Beverage Association, which he led until retirement. He also co-founded the Michigan Business and Professional Association (later rebranded as MichBusiness) and played a pivotal role in forming the Eastern Market Merchants Association in downtown Detroit.

“Ed was a tireless advocate for small businesses, often bridging the gap between entrepreneurs, government and community,” his family said in their obituary statement.

Through these organizations, Deeb provided thousands of small business owners with resources, networking opportunities and a stronger collective voice.

Metro Detroit Youth Day: His greatest legacy

Perhaps Deeb’s most enduring achievement was the creation of Metro Detroit Youth Day in 1981. The event was launched to ease tensions between youth and merchants following unrest in Detroit.

What began with just 1,100 children on Belle Isle grew into the largest youth event in Michigan, drawing more than 30,000 participants in July 2025.

Metro Detroit Youth Day offered sports, educational workshops, entertainment, food, prayer tents and information about colleges. It became a fixture of Detroit summers and a symbol of hope and unity.

“Metro Detroit Youth Day has always been about giving back and inspiring young people,” Deeb once said. “If they see opportunity, they can believe in themselves.”

For his leadership, President George H. W. Bush awarded him the national Points of Light Award in 1991. In 2011, the FBI honored him with its Community Leadership Award.

Civic service and honors

Beyond business and youth initiatives, Deeb held leadership roles in major civic and charitable organizations, including United Way, the Boy Scouts of America and the Belle Isle Conservancy.

In 2018, the Conservancy honored him by naming a street on Belle Isle after him.

Over the years, Deeb received dozens of awards, including two honorary doctorates — from Marygrove College and Davenport University — and induction into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame.

Memoir and final years

In 2021, Deeb published his memoir, The Favorite Man: Life and Memories of a Mover, Shaker and Peacemaker in the Detroit Area. The book offered a candid look into his life, work and the challenges of bridging divides in one of America’s most diverse cities.

He was a tireless patriot, peacemaker, entrepreneur, advocate for youth and philanthropist.— Family statement

He lived with his family in Grosse Pointe Shores for 40 years before spending his final years in Bloomfield Hills, where he passed away peacefully at home.

Deeb is survived by his wife, one son, one daughter and five grandchildren.