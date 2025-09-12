Osama Siblani stands under the street sign that carries his name at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Chase Road, on Monday, September 8. – Photos by Abbas Shehab

In an unprecedented milestone for the Arab American community in Michigan, the Wayne County government has named a section of Warren Avenue in Dearborn after Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News (Sada al-Watan), in recognition of his professional career and pioneering role in serving and advancing the Arab American community.

The honorary sign highlights Siblani’s leadership in helping transform Arab Americans from a marginalized group in the 1980s into one of the most visible and influential ethnic communities in Michigan and across the United States.

On Monday, officials unveiled the new street sign bearing the name “Osama Siblani” at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Chase Road. The ceremonial event marked the honorary renaming of Warren Avenue between Chase and Schaefer in Dearborn (an identical sign is at Warren and Schaefer Road). A large crowd of public officials, civic leaders and community figures from across Metro Detroit attended the event.

The unveiling followed a formal program in front of Byblos Banquet Center, where speakers praised Siblani’s life journey and his extraordinary contributions to Arab Americans and other communities in Wayne County and Michigan. They emphasized that the rare honor crowns a four-decade-long mission representing Arab Americans and defending their civil, political and cultural rights with courage, helping to shape the Arab American presence in Michigan and the United States.

The ceremony coincided with the 41st anniversary of the establishment of The Arab American News on September 7, 1984. Community members expressed gratitude for the paper’s dual-language role (Arabic and English) in challenging biased narratives in mainstream American media. Despite political and financial challenges, the newspaper has remained a vital voice, amplifying Arab American identity, heritage and civic engagement.

The naming of that section of Warren Avenue after Osama Siblani also symbolizes recognition of Arab American institutions — particularly The Arab American News and its publisher — for transforming a once-neglected commercial corridor into a thriving hub of Arab-owned offices, markets and businesses, in parallel with the social, political and cultural rise of Dearborn’s Arab American community. Today, the city is widely known as the Capital of Arab America.

Over the past four decades, Siblani has dedicated his personal and professional life to defending Arab causes and rights both in the U.S. and abroad. He was celebrated at the ceremony by numerous officials and public figures who delivered heartfelt remarks about his courage, loyalty and commitment to empowering Arab Americans and representing them in media and political arenas — even in the toughest times.

Highlights from the ceremony

Wayne County Deputy Executive Assad Turfe

“We are here today to celebrate someone who has given so much to this community. Osama Siblani came to the U.S. in 1976 to pursue higher education, graduating from the University of Detroit Mercy with a degree in electrical engineering in 1979. Just five years later, on September 7, 1984, he founded The Arab American News. For many who don’t understand immigrant communities, this was a groundbreaking achievement — and it still is today.

“For more than four decades, The Arab American News and Osama’s work gave our community its voice and role long before the era of digital platforms and social media. The newspaper was the only outlet for Arab Americans, and through interviews with U.S. media, Osama became the voice telling our stories and defending our issues.

“Wayne County does not often name streets after individuals. In fact, this is only the second time in over a decade. This honor demonstrates just how much Osama has given to his community and the state of Michigan.”

State Representative Alabas Farhat

“When we look at Osama Siblani, we see the story of a migrant — but also an American story. He came here with very little, yet built a newspaper that became our voice. The Arab American News does not only cover news from our homelands but issues ignored by mainstream media.

“I remember as a child going with my parents to Ford and Chase to pick up the new issue every week. When CNN or Bill O’Reilly needed someone to talk about Arab Americans, Osama was the one who stood up with strength. Without him, we wouldn’t have had a voice.

“When I ran for state representative in 2020, he told me: ‘Don’t wait for an invitation — pull up a chair and join the table.’ That’s how he has always defended our community.

“New street signs on Warren Avenue are more than just traffic signs — they are a well-deserved tribute to Osama’s contributions and legacy.”

Dearborn City Council President Mike Sareini

“Growing up in public service alongside my mother, former Councilwoman Suzanne Sareini, I saw what Osama did for decades. He was like my grandmother from Baalbek — hitting first, asking questions later. Even when we didn’t always agree, we knew he was taking the right stand for our community.

“It’s a great honor for all of us to see him receive this recognition today. Thank you, Osama. We love you.”

















Attorney Fadwa Hammoud

“Many of us succeed because we stand on the shoulders of giants, and one of those giants is Osama Siblani. Naming part of Warren Avenue in Dearborn after him honors multiple generations who will see in this sign the dignity, strength and identity he gave us.

“When my children ask what this sign means, I will tell them: it means courage — the courage of a man who spoke truth to power and insisted our voice be heard.”

Michigan Court of Appeals Judge Mariam Bazzi

“Osama, you are a leader, a brother and a friend. Our community would not be where it is today without people like you. My journey, like many others, began standing on the shoulders of giants, and you were one of them. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor. We love you.”

Wayne County Under Sheriff Mike Jaafar

“Thank you, Warren Evans and Assad Turfe, for making this sign possible. On behalf of Sheriff Raphael Washington and myself, I say to Osama: thank you for paving the way. I would not be here without you. You deserve this honor.”

Governor’s representative Melanie Brown

“On behalf of Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist and 50,000 state employees, I thank you, Osama. The governor considers you a close and trusted advisor. You have educated us all and continue to make Michigan a welcoming place for everyone.”

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

“I haven’t yet turned 41, which means Osama was the voice of this community even before I was born.

“For 41 years, through The Arab American News, he created ‘good trouble’, pushing narratives about Arab Americans into mainstream media when they were too often forgotten.

“There are reporters who distort stories, and there are reporters like Osama who insist on the truth. This is the kind of media we need. Naming this part of Warren Avenue after him is a symbolic step that will endure through time.”

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans

“This corner could now be called Warren and Osama,” Evans joked.

“Integrity means believing in what you are doing, right or wrong. That is Osama. He has always led with conviction, humility and courage. Wayne County rarely renames streets, but Osama is one of those few who truly deserves it.

“The bilingual newspaper he built remains the largest and most influential of its kind in the U.S., and his leadership has impacted not just Dearborn, but all of Michigan.”

Osama Siblani

Before Siblani spoke his wife, Raja, told the crowd of how his work and efforts for the community consumed his life and his family life.

“The sacrifices have been tremendous and very hard on the family,” she said. “He deserves such a great honor.”

“I feel overwhelmed and humbled,” Siblani said. “Warren, you are not just a friend — you are one of the greatest leaders I have met.

“This honor is not for me alone. It is for the hundreds of people who worked at The Arab American News for 41 years, for everyone who supported us, and for this entire community.

“In 1985, when a Detroit Free Press reporter asked why I thought our newspaper would succeed, I replied, ‘as an engineer, I know a straight line is the shortest distance between two points.’ I planned to tell our stories truthfully and directly. That is what we did.

“This sign bearing my name is possible because of all of you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and look forward to working with you for the next 41 years. This is a collective honor for our community.”

About Osama Siblani

Osama Siblani was born in Flaoui, Baalbek District, Lebanon in 1955. He immigrated to the United States in 1976 to pursue higher education, earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Detroit (now the University of Detroit Mercy) in 1979.

In 1984, he founded The Arab American News (Sada al-Watan), a bilingual weekly newspaper in Arabic and English. It is the oldest and most widely circulated Arab American newspaper in the U.S.

For more than four decades, Siblani has dedicated his life and his newspaper to defending Arab causes, both domestically and abroad. He is recognized as one of the most influential Arab American voices in media and politics, countering biased narratives and amplifying Arab American issues in national debate.

He has received numerous local and national awards, including the Spirit of Diversity in Journalism Award from Wayne State University in April 2010 and was inducted into the Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame in April 2013.

In addition to journalism, Siblani has held leadership roles such as chairman of the Congress of Arab American Organizations in Michigan, member of the Michigan Arab American Advisory Council, president of the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) and currently serves as chairman of the Board of Governors at Garden City Hospital and chairman of the non-profit Arab American Foundation.