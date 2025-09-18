Local police departments to perform honorary swearing in of young cancer patient

13-year-old DJ Daniels

DEARBORN — Both the Dearborn and Dearborn Heights Police Departments are joining forces to welcome a young cancer patient to the area.

DJ Daniels, a 13-year-old resident of the Houston, Texas area, has battled brain and spinal cancer for several years and has endured a number of surgeries in his short lifetime already.

The departments are welcoming Daniels to a VIP weekend that will include being sworn in as an honorary police officer for both departments and tickets to the Sept. 28 Detroit Lions game against the Cleveland Browns.

The son of a U.S. Navy veteran, Daniels is making this trip courtesy of the Minutes Wisely Organization, which provides experiences like this for children of veterans, emergency responders and gold star families who are facing serious medical challenges.

“We are excited to welcome DJ and his dad to the Dearborn Heights Police Department,” Dearborn Heights Police Chief Ahmad Haidar said. “Both our departments, Dearborn Heights and Dearborn, want to make his swearing-in ceremony a truly special event. Capped with a trip to Ford Field on Sunday for a big Lions win over the Browns. It’ll be a memorable weekend for both of them.”

The swearing in ceremony will take place at the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 25637 Michigan Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.