Meet the Dave Abdallah real estate team

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Realtor Dave Abdallah has been spending the past 36 years building not only a legacy, but a team of highly experienced individuals to help with that.

The Century 21 Dave Abdallah Team consists of six individuals with a combined over 60 years of experience.

Dave Abdallah got interested in the real estate business in 1989 when speaking with the realtor selling his parents home.

“I took a liking to the business,” he said. “36 years later, I’m still doing it and it was a perfect match for me.”

Following in his father’s footsteps, Hisham Abdallah has been in the field for nine years.

“Coming from a family with a strong background in the industry,” he said. “[I] grew up with a passion for real estate and a true appreciation for the difference a home can make in people’s lives.”

During his tenure in real estate, Hisham has worked hard to build a reputation for providing outstanding service, whether it’s helping a growing family find more space or guiding someone into an exciting new chapter, he takes pride in making the process smooth and stress free and his deep knowledge of the local market and strong negotiation skills have made him a trusted resource in the community.

Realtor Mike Ismail has been in the business for 13 years and has lived in Dearborn for almost his entire life.

“Over the years, I’ve grown deeply connected to this community,” he said. “And that connection has shaped who I am both personally and professionally.”

Ismail is a proud family man and in a career that he says he truly loves, Ismail said that to him real estate is more than just buying and selling houses, but that it’s about helping people achieve their dreams, guiding families into homes where they can build their futures, and seeing the joy that comes when a client finds the perfect place.

“That sense of fulfillment is what keeps me passionate about what I do every single day,” he said. “Outside of work, I’m a proud family man. I’m blessed with a beautiful wife and three amazing kids who inspire me and give meaning to everything I strive for in life.”

Having grown up in the Wayne-Westland area, Amber Belcher’s interest in real estate began in 2013 when The Dave Abdallah Team sold her childhood home.

“Experiencing this process firsthand sparked a passion,” she said. “And, just a few years later, I stepped into the industry myself.”

In 2016, Belcher joined the team as the transaction coordinator, managing the behind-the-scenes details that kept every deal on track and for nearly a decade, she has supported each agent on the team by ensuring transactions ran smoothly from start to finish.

Over the years, her organization, attention to detail, and commitment to clients has made her a trusted resource for colleagues and clients and, this year, Belcher became a licensed real estate agent and hopes to show her genuine passion for helping others by guiding clients with professionalism, care, and expertise.

Belal “Bill” Darwich has been practicing real estate for over 15 years with Century 21 Curran & Oberski specializing in residential, commercial and investment properties.

“I am deeply committed to my community,” he said. “I currently serve on the Zoning Board of Appeals for the City of Dearborn and the Public Policy Committee for the Michigan Realtors Association in Lansing. I also dedicated six years as Treasurer of the Dearborn Area of Realtors and continue to contribute through the Government Committee.”

With this dedication to community, Darwich, who is fluent in both English and Arabic, has been happily married for 32 years with three daughters and one son and enjoys spending time with his three grandchildren.

With over 25 years of customer service experience, Kathy Sage has been a member of the team for the past eight years.

“I take pride in guiding buyers and sellers through the real estate process with confidence, care, and efficiency,” she said. “And to create stress-free experiences.”

Having a business degree from the University of Michigan, and her extensive background, Sage dedicates her career to putting her clients first and consistently exceeding expectations by providing a personalized, superior service.

Dave Abdallah said that his team working together is what helps them to be successful.

“Where there is team work,” he said. “That’s where there are results.”