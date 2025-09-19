Dismissed Hamtramck Police Chief Jamiel Altaheri.

Hamtramck police chief removed after independent investigation

As expected, last week Hamtramck dismissed its police chief, Jamiel Altaheri, following a recommendation from the City Council and the findings of an independent investigation that uncovered multiple legal and professional violations. His deputy, Andy Mileski, will temporarily lead the department until a new chief is appointed.

The dismissal of Altaheri, who is of Yemeni origin, came only two weeks after the Hamtramck City Council voted on August 26 to terminate the employment of City Manager Max Garbarino. His interim successor, Syed Aamir Ahsan, was tasked with deciding on the dismissals of both Altaheri and officer David Adamczyk, since both men were working under union contracts.

Miller Johnson report and city attorney’s statement

The independent report, conducted by the Michigan-based law firm Miller Johnson, concluded that Altaheri and Adamczyk committed serious violations requiring corrective action up to and including termination. It also criticized Garbarino for delaying action against them for several months.

On May 21, Garbarino had placed Altaheri and Adamczyk on temporary administrative leave after numerous allegations were raised against Altaheri in a memorandum sent to the Michigan State Police. It was later revealed that Adamczyk himself had authored the memo. This triggered political and social controversy in Hamtramck, a city with a large Muslim population, ultimately leading to Garbarino being placed on leave before the Council voted to remove him at its August 26 meeting.

At that same meeting, City Attorney Odey K. Meroueh stated that Hamtramck would move forward with terminating both Adamczyk and Altaheri. He reminded the council that Altaheri had been appointed on May 12, 2024, as the first Arab and first Muslim to lead the city’s police department.

“Unfortunately, based on the evidence and the conclusions of the Miller Johnson report, we have reached an undeniable conclusion: Chief Jamiel Altaheri must be dismissed,” Meroueh said. “We will also proceed with appropriate action regarding Officer David Adamczyk, whose contract requires giving him 10 days’ notice prior to termination.”

Findings of the independent investigation

The investigation documented a series of troubling incidents involving Chief Altaheri:

Tampering with evidence : After being placed on leave on May 21, Altaheri allegedly instructed Hamtramck’s evidence technician — who was also a personal friend — to erase all data from his city-issued phone, a move the report called an intentional attempt to destroy evidence.

Reckless driving under the influence : Video and witness testimony showed Altaheri driving his police vehicle recklessly after excessive alcohol consumption. He reportedly used emergency lights to run red lights while accompanied by several officers returning from a strip club.

Quid Pro Quo with officer : Following that incident, Altaheri was accused of bargaining with one of the officers involved in falsifying work hours, reducing the officer’s punishment in exchange for deleting incriminating video evidence of Altaheri’s reckless driving.

Firearm safety violation : In a serious breach of public safety protocols, Altaheri allegedly handed a loaded firearm to a civilian volunteer and jokingly instructed her to point it at another person’s head. The incident was recorded on audio.

Custody dispute abuse of office : Altaheri reportedly used his position to influence an ongoing custody dispute with his 2-year-old son’s mother. He allegedly pressured Hamtramck investigators to draft reports portraying the mother in a negative light.

Improper handling of stolen vehicle : He was accused of recovering an expensive stolen Mercedes-Benz on behalf of an acquaintance in New York, where he had served for 20 years before coming to Hamtramck, without following official procedures.

Unauthorized delegation of authority : Altaheri gave Adamczyk illegal authority to use his electronic signature and allowed him access to at least one official Hamtramck city email account, in violation of police policy.

Threats and intimidation: The report cited both physical and verbal threats made by Altaheri during two separate meetings in May, one of which was documented on video.

Allegations not confirmed

The Miller Johnson report noted that some allegations were not substantiated. These included:

Domestic violence and assault against the mother of his child.

Exploiting his position for financial gain.

Alleged attempts to bribe an associate of President Trump to secure a pardon for a wealthy partner in New York.

Alleged solicitation of $40,000–$50,000 from a local business owner to fund a proposed podcast called “The President’s Corner,” with an arrangement to share profits if successful.

A tumultuous chapter in Hamtramck

The dismissal of Chief Altaheri marks the latest chapter in a turbulent political and administrative period for Hamtramck. The city has seen the suspension and firing of top officials, internal divisions and ongoing debate in a community that has often been a focal point for both immigrant representation and political conflict.