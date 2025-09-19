Students defend Medical School Dean Wael Sakr

In developments that reflect escalating tensions inside Wayne State University, the student group Medical Students for Justice in Palestine issued a solidarity statement supporting the dean of the School of Medicine, Dr. Wael Sakr, following what they described as the arbitrary decision by university President Kimberly Andrews Espy to place him on administrative leave. Espy stunned many when she unexpectedly announced her resignation later last week.

The students condemned Espy’s mid-August decision to remove Sakr — of Syrian origin — from his post without explanation or consultation with academic bodies. The move shocked the campus community, especially since Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Bernard Costello was tasked with instructing all faculty, staff and students not to communicate with Sakr. Espy also appointed Dr. David Rosenberg as interim dean without consulting the school’s executive committee — an action faculty and students say violated the university’s collective bargaining agreement.

Sakr’s record of achievement

The statement praised Sakr’s service of more than three decades as professor, researcher and administrator. Under his leadership, the medical school secured an eight-year accreditation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), achieved record residency match rates — including 100 percent in some years — and expanded research infrastructure by securing major grants from the National Institutes of Health and multi-million-dollar medical partnership contracts.

Students argued that his forced leave was “not merely an administrative dispute but a sign of an authoritarian and discriminatory leadership style that defined Espy’s tenure since she assumed the presidency in summer 2023.” They accused her of restricting free expression, particularly targeting Arab, Muslim and Black students, noting that the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) recently designated Wayne State as a campus “hostile to free speech.”

Allegations against espy

The statement claimed Espy treated student activism as a “threat”, deploying security against peaceful protests calling on the university to divest from companies linked to wars. Rather than fostering openness, the university spent $5 million to expand surveillance and police presence, creating an atmosphere of intimidation, especially among students of color and Muslim students.

Espy was also accused of using derogatory language toward Black students, obstructing initiatives in African American Studies despite available funding, raising tuition by 9.5 percent — an unprecedented increase — and eliminating emergency aid programs, worsening students’ struggles to afford housing and medical education.

The statement further criticized her for failing to build genuine ties with Detroit’s local community, despite earning a salary of nearly $1 million annually. Students argued that even the Board of Governors had grown alarmed by her approach, particularly after widespread media coverage of her disputes with the medical school.

The students concluded that true stability requires transparency, accountability and protection of community rights to free expression without fear of retaliation. They called on the Board of Governors to reinstate Sakr after a fair and transparent review and to hold Espy and Provost Lori Clabo accountable for what they termed “harmful leadership.”

Espy steps down

In a subsequent development, Espy resigned as president of Wayne State University on Wednesday, citing months of ongoing conflict with the Board of Governors over her management style and lack of effective communication on key decisions — most notably her decision to place Sakr on paid leave in mid-August.

During the crisis, interim Dean Rosenberg wrote to colleagues expressing his personal support for Sakr, describing him as “a man of strong character and unwavering loyalty to the School of Medicine and the university.” Rosenberg added that he never sought the position, either permanently or temporarily, and only accepted after confirming that faculty wanted him to lead during what he called a “complicated” transitional period.

So far, the university leadership has remained silent about the reasons behind Sakr’s suspension. In an email to faculty, Sakr stressed that the allegations against him did not involve “sexual harassment, financial misconduct or racial discrimination”, hinting that the move was an attempt to tarnish his professional record and career.