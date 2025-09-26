The new ordinance closes legal loopholes, bans Airbnb- and Vrbo-style rentals in all neighborhoods, and gives the city stronger enforcement powers.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Following in the footsteps of the city of Dearborn, the Dearborn Heights City Council voted unanimously on September 9 to pass a new ordinance banning short-term home rentals through platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo, imposing steep fines on violators.

The ordinance, which went into effect last week, defines short-term rentals as those lasting no more than 27 consecutive days, with exceptions for licensed bed-and-breakfasts, temporary lodging houses, hotels, motels, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers or state-licensed residential facilities.

Property owners who illegally rent homes in Dearborn Heights on a short-term basis may now face fines of $5,000 per day. Even listing a property online as a short-term rental can result in a $1,000 fine. Unlike Dearborn’s ordinance, which allows short-term rentals in its east and west downtown districts, the Dearborn Heights ban applies to all residential neighborhoods.

Landlords applying for new occupancy certificates in Dearborn Heights will be required to sign a document acknowledging the ban on short-term rentals. The new ordinance also repeals any previous, conflicting city policies.

Supporters of the measure say unregulated short-term rentals often generate problems tied to illegal or disruptive activities — including drug trafficking, loud parties, traffic congestion and parking issues.

City officials argue the move is necessary to close legal loopholes, curb unregulated Airbnb-style rentals and protect quality of life in local neighborhoods.

“This ordinance makes clear that short-term rentals will not be allowed in Dearborn Heights,” Council President Mo Baydoun said. “We are ensuring that our neighborhoods remain safe, quiet, and family-friendly, while also giving the city stronger tools to enforce these rules.”