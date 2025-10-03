Victim Stella Davis, left, and suspect Sidney Davis.

In a shocking case of domestic violence at a gas station in Shelby Township, an Arab American woman was fatally stabbed by her estranged husband during a planned custody exchange of their 1-year-old son.

Fatme Davis, 23 – known to family and friends as “Stella” – had separated from her husband, Sidney Emmanuel Davis Jr., 25 and filed for divorce after what relatives described as a long history of problems.

According to prosecutors, on September 20, Sidney Davis attacked his wife at a Meijer gas station on Hall Road near Hayes Road, striking and stabbing her to death while their infant son, Elliot, waited inside her car.

After committing the crime, he fled the scene but later called 911 to report that “Stella” was injured, according to his attorney. A station employee attempted to help the victim, but she died at the scene from her injuries.

Within hours, Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sidney Davis in Armada Township. On September 24, he was arraigned in Shelby Township District Court and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond until his next court appearance. Though he had no prior criminal record, the judge ordered him jailed, citing the brutality of the crime, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 7, followed by a preliminary exam on Oct. 14.

The couple had previously lived together in Utica before separating. Stella Davis had been employed at Great Baraboo Brewing Company, a restaurant and bar in nearby Clinton Township.

Her brother, Saif Mahmoud, told local media that she never felt safe around her husband but still agreed to meet him because she didn’t want their son to be deprived of seeing his father.

“She thought he just wanted to see his son,” Mahmoud said. “She loved her son so much and didn’t want to take him away from his father — even though he had been violent with her. She always put her son before herself, and that ultimately led to her death.”

Mahmoud pointed to one of his sister’s final posts on social media: “I’ll turn the world upside down for my son. Remember that.” He said it reflected her deep devotion to her child, who is now temporarily in the custody of his paternal grandmother.

Relatives and friends said Davis had contacted police several times in the past to report her husband’s abusive behavior, but her complaints were not taken seriously.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched to cover funeral expenses and to help support Davis’ family and her son, Elliot. More than $19,000 has been raised from about 360 donors.