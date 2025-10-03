Sterling Heights attorney Sandi Odisho killed in hit-and-run crash with alleged drunk driver

DETROIT – A 40-year-old Chaldean American attorney was killed in a horrific traffic accident on the evening of September 25, after her car was struck on East Eight Mile Road by a speeding drunk driver who fled the scene.

Detroit police officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Eight Mile and Schoenherr at around 5:52 p.m., where they found the victim, Sandi Odisho, trapped inside her vehicle and taking her final breaths. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby hospital.

Investigators quickly identified the fleeing driver, who was arrested shortly after the fatal collision.

On Monday, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office filed multiple felony charges against Cameron Lee Sims, 23, of Farmington Hills, including:

Causing death while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Causing death by reckless driving

Leaving the scene of a fatal crash

Despite the severity of the charges, Sims was granted release on a $20,000 bond, pending his next court dates on October 7 and October 14.

“An innocent woman is dead because this person was allegedly intoxicated and failed to follow the rules of the road,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “He then compounded that by allegedly leaving the scene of a criminal crash where he was at fault. I have said this over and over again — the rules of the road are not voluntary — they are mandatory.”

Odisho began practicing law in 2013 and worked at the Law Offices of Gary Blumberg in Dearborn Heights, where she specialized in personal injury, family law and divorce cases.

A funeral mass and prayer service for Odisho were held Sept. 30 at St. Joseph Chaldean Catholic Church in Troy, followed by burial at White Chapel Cemetery, also in Troy.