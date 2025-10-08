Bill Bazzi resigns as mayor

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Following the confirmation of his appointment as ambassador to Tunisia, Mayor Bill Bazzi has announced his resignation.

In an eight page letter, Bazzi announced his resignation and his gratitude.

“Last night, I was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Tunisia,” the letter read. “I am honored and appreciate President Donald J. Trump’s nomination and trust in me to serve our country in this capacity. It is with a heavy heart that I now resign from the position of mayor of the great city of Dearborn Heights.”



While Bazzi was appointed as mayor in January 2021 following the death of former Mayor Daniel Paletko, he went on to be elected in November 2021.

During his tenure as mayor, he experienced the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, historic floods and many other challenges but says that he feels blessed.

Mayor Bazzi’s Letter of Resignation

“I feel blessed to have been chosen during these challenging times to serve the resilient people of Dearborn Heights, Michigan,” his letter read. “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to every resident who welcomed me and challenged me as I knocked on doors, and those who came through my door at City Hall; to the diligent team of directors and staff members whom I had the pleasure of working with; to the countless new businesses that chose to invest in Dearborn Heights; to the educators who invited me to visit their schools and share experiences with some remarkable kids; and to the students whom my wife Nadia and I have worked with on various local and global volunteer service initiatives throughout the years. One of our greatest joys has been watching students grow, graduate and move on to represent our city as successful, passionate, young ambassadors for good.”

Bazzi also said that his tenure has been rooted in establishing a “safe and harassment-free” environment where policies and procedures were followed.

“Again, the love, concern and dedication I have for my community will remain, regardless of my title or where I am physically located around the world,” he said. “My purpose is to continue serving in capacities which make an impact, promote peace, economic prosperity and diplomatic partnerships, which benefit our country and enhance global relations.”

Bazzi said that overall he is grateful and proud of the accomplishments he and his administration have made, including garnering approximately $60 million in grants and approximately $75 million in infrastructure projects. He also cited improvements to city parks, the Warren Valley Golf Course and the Dearborn Heights Police Department as some of his proudest accomplishments.

“At this time, I look back at the accomplishments we have achieved together as a community with pride,” he said. “It has been heartwarming to be in the company of those who truly had the best intentions at heart for our community, with no desire for personal benefit or gain. I wish each of you, our residents, our business owners, those who visited our community, our volunteers and our staff the very best. I appreciate each of you for making my tenure as mayor a challenging, successful, fulfilling and impactful one. As there are many great projects currently in progress for the remarkable and resilient people of Dearborn Heights, I hope those who precede me will continue the momentum and move the pendulum in the right direction.”

Council Chairman Mo Baydoun will act as mayor pro-tem until confirmed by the City Council at its next scheduled meeting on Oct. 14.