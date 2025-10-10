Lebanese Consul General in Detroit Ibrahim Sharara meeting with various members of the Lebanese community at the consulate headquarters in Southfield last Wednesday.

SOUTHFIELD — The Consulate General of Lebanon in Detroit held a meeting at its location in Southfield on Wednesday, October 8, bringing together numerous Lebanese community and religious organizations from Michigan and Ohio to discuss mechanisms for registering Lebanese expatriates wishing to vote in the Lebanon’s 2026 parliamentary elections.

The meeting, chaired by Lebanon’s new Consul General Ibrahim Charara, included a detailed presentation on the expatriate voter registration process, which runs through November 20.

Participants — representing a wide spectrum of official and community bodies — emphasized the importance of active electoral participation by members of the Lebanese diaspora across the Midwest, particularly in Michigan, which is home to one of the largest Lebanese communities in the United States.

Charara, who recently assumed leadership of the Consulate General of Lebanon in Detroit, succeeding Ambassador Bilal Kabalan, who assumed the ambassadorship of the Lebanon Embassy in Qatar, stressed the need for Lebanese abroad — of all sects and affiliations — to take part in this national democratic process, contributing to the stability and progress of their homeland.

The message was echoed by prominent community and religious leaders in attendance, including:

Sayyed Hamid Mousa Al-Sadr , president of the Al-Sadr Foundation,

Sheikh Ahmad Hammoud , head of the Islamic Center of America,

Sheikh Baker Berry imam of the Islamic Institute of Knowledge in Dearborn, and

Father Alfred Badawi, pastor of the Maronite Eparchy of St. Sharbel.

Attendees praised what they described as a “unique and unifying meeting” that brought together Lebanese expatriates of all backgrounds and affiliations. They underscored their commitment to unity and solidarity among all Lebanese Americans, as well as to strengthening cooperation between the Consulate and Lebanese organizations to ensure the success of the voter registration and election process in all its stages — under the Consulate’s supervision and encouragement for high voter turnout.

During the meeting, participants agreed to enhance volunteer efforts in coordination with the Consulate to assist in the registration process and encourage greater participation among Lebanese Americans in this national duty.

The Consulate noted that voter registration is being conducted electronically through the official website diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb, with applications reviewed and transmitted by the Consulate to the relevant authorities in Beirut.

According to the official site, the required documents for registration include:

A copy of the Lebanese national ID card, individual civil status record (Ikhraj Qayd) or Lebanese passport,

In addition to a copy of a residency card, Lebanese passport bearing a U.S. visa, U.S. driver’s license or U.S. passport.

Applicants may register using an expired Lebanese passport, although it cannot be used for voting — a valid passport must be obtained prior to election day.