Senate confirms Michel Issa as U.S. ambassador to Lebanon

Michel Issa

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Michel Issa as the new U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Ambassador Lisa Johnson. Issa is expected to arrive in Beirut by the end of October to formally begin his duties, according to an official notification delivered to the Lebanese government.

Issa — also known as Michael Issa — was born in the town of Bsous, located in the Aley District of Mount Lebanon. He spent his childhood in Beirut before moving to France, where he studied economics, and later to New York, where he completed graduate studies in banking management.

Although Issa has no prior political experience, he built a successful career in the financial sector, holding senior positions in major investment and banking firms. He has worked in foreign currency trading and financial markets, and according to his LinkedIn profile, he served in 2011 as the CEO of Newton Investment Group.

He also ventured into the automotive industry, obtaining exclusive dealership rights for Porsche, Audi and Volkswagen vehicles.

Issa, now in his 70s, is known to share a personal friendship with President Trump, bonded by their mutual passion for golf.

Trump nominated Issa for the post of U.S. ambassador to Lebanon in March. Issa appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for a confirmation hearing in July, but the committee delayed advancing his nomination to the full Senate until September.

During the hearing, Issa emphasized the need for the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah as a necessary step to preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty. The businessman, who was born in Lebanon but is now a naturalized U.S. citizen, had voluntarily renounced his Lebanese citizenship to avoid any conflict of interest and to affirm his complete allegiance to the United States.

Issa’s nomination was part of a package of 108 diplomatic appointments across the world that the Senate approved on Tuesday in a party-line vote of 51–47, with Republicans voting in favor.

The collective confirmation came after the Republican majority implemented procedural changes to Senate rules to expedite the approval of President Trump’s diplomatic nominations following months of delays by the Democratic minority.