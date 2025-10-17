Wild video shows gunman ambushing the businessman outside his home in Macomb Township. – Videograb

Police launch investigation; Jawad says he has no idea who targeted him

MACOMB TOWNSHIP — Arab American businessman Eddie Jawad survived an attempted murder outside his house in Macomb Township on the morning of Tuesday, October 14, when a masked gunman opened fire on him as he sat in his vehicle. Jawad was struck in his right arm and leg but managed to return fire, prompting the assailant to flee the scene.

The shooting occurred around 10:15 a.m. near Jawad’s residence close to the intersection of 24 Mile Road and Springdale Drive in Macomb Township. Sheriff’s deputies responded swiftly, finding the 61-year-old businessman of Lebanese descent injured but conscious. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where his condition is reported as stable.

Jawad is the owner of the Jawad Investment Group, which operates a chain of convenience stores and gas stations across Metro Detroit — including multiple Pit Stop locations and franchises under national brands such as Circle K, Speedway, Meijer and Kroger.

Surveillance footage shows the attack

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, home surveillance footage captured the moment the masked suspect emerged from between two parked vehicles near the driveway entrance of Jawad’s 7,000-square-foot home and began firing multiple rounds at his SUV as he approached the front gate.

Jawad accelerated to escape and fired one return shot, causing the suspect to flee eastbound on 24 Mile Road. Investigators are currently focusing on a dark-colored SUV seen speeding away from the area immediately after the attack.

Authorities have urged anyone with information or surveillance footage from nearby properties to contact the Sheriff’s investigative unit at 586-307-9358.

Jawad: “I thank God I’m alive”

Speaking to The Arab American News the following day, Jawad said he was recovering well and thanked God for his survival. He also told the paper that he has no idea who might be behind the attack or what the motive could be.

Jawad, who immigrated from Lebanon in 1981, studied at Wayne State University before building a successful career in the fuel and retail sector. He is married, a father of five and expecting his sixth grandchild soon.

Recent business disputes

In recent months, Jawad has been publicly critical of the expansion of Sheetz, a Pennsylvania-based gas station chain entering Southeast Michigan. He has argued that the company’s expansion could drive smaller, locally owned operators, like his, out of business.

During a Macomb Township Planning Commission meeting in June, Jawad was reportedly escorted out after a heated exchange with commissioners over a proposal to build a Sheetz station in the township. The incident drew media attention to his outspoken opposition to the project.

Sheriff Lucido condemns the attack on Jawad

Macomb County Sheriff Peter Lucido described Jawad as a “good friend” and “first-class businessman” who has made successful investments across Metro Detroit for more than 30 years.

“This should never happen anywhere,” Lucido said. “But it happened in a residential neighborhood, in broad daylight. We’re taking it very seriously.”

Authorities continue to investigate the attempted homicide and are reviewing multiple leads, though as of press time, no arrests had been made.