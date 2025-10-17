Lt. Governor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Garlin Gilchrist II speaks at the fundraising dinner at La Pita Banquet Hall, Wednesday, October 15. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN — In the presence of local officials, elected leaders and community figures, the Arab American community in the Dearborn area hosted a fundraising dinner at La Pita Banquet Hall Wednesday evening in support of Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, a Democrat running for governor in next year’s election.

Gilchrist is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor in the August 4, 2026 primary, ahead of the November 3 general election. If elected, he would become the first Black governor in Michigan’s history.

Event draws broad support from local officials and civic leaders in Dearborn

So far, Gilchrist faces several challengers in the Democratic primary, including Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and former Cape Coral, Florida Mayor Marni Sawicki. The winner will advance to the general election to face the Republican nominee — as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who is running as an independent.

The winner will succeed Governor Whitmer, who is term-limited under the Michigan Constitution and cannot seek a third term.

According to state election rules, candidates for governor from either major party have until April 21 to file for the primaries, while independent candidates have until until July 16.

Gilchrist praised for his courage and connection to the Arab American community

Speakers at the Dearborn fundraiser expressed confidence in Gilchrist’s chances of winning the governor’s race, citing his focus on criminal justice reform, affordable housing, equal opportunity, education, healthcare and unity among Michigan’s diverse communities.

Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, praised Gilchrist for his “strong friendship with Michigan’s Arab American community over the past eight years” and for his courage to speak the truth, particularly his public condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

“Standing against genocide in Gaza is a lesson in moral courage,” Siblani said. “It’s about the duty to tell the truth, even when it carries a cost.”

Siblani also noted the importance of the upcoming November local elections, highlighting key races such as the re-election campaigns of Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, City Council President Mike Sareini and Councilman Mustapha Hammoud among others; Dearborn Heights Council President Mo Baydoun’s mayoral campaign, and Councilman Hassan Ahmad’s re-election.

“After these local contests,” Siblani added, “we will turn our energy and efforts toward the statewide races, and especially the governor’s race, to support our next governor.”

He expressed confidence that candidates “unafraid to speak the truth”, such as New York City mayoral hopeful Zohran Mamdani, U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and Gilchrist, “will ultimately prevail, because they stand on the right side of history.”

Community leaders express admiration for Gilchrist’s courage

Former Michigan Assistant Attorney General Fadwa Hammoud praised Gilchrist’s courage and his long-standing commitment to ethnic communities and social justice in partnership with Governor Whitmer, who was first elected in 2018.

“It’s rare to have a friend as extraordinary as Garlin Gilchrist, someone who has consistently spoken truth to power, regardless of the political cost,” Hammoud said.

“Over the past years, I have witnessed both Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist stand firmly for fairness and justice for Michigan residents.”

She addressed Gilchrist directly:

“I’m proud to be from Michigan, and proud of what you represent for our children and our communities of color. I can’t wait to see you lead our state.”

Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun formally announced his endorsement of Gilchrist’s candidacy, commending his courage in denouncing Israel’s ethnic cleansing and war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Baydoun noted that many Arab American families in Metro Detroit, including his own, with roots in Bint Jbeil, Lebanon, have lost relatives in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon for the second consecutive year.

“Gilchrist stood firmly against genocide and the killing of innocent civilians, women, children and the elderly,” Baydoun said. “That’s a stand history will remember. We, too, will remember his courage and his commitment to the well-being of all Michiganders.”

Gilchrist: “Leadership means serving the people”

In his remarks, Gilchrist thanked Arab American donors for their support, affirming that his political journey “has always been about serving people, uniting communities and standing up for truth, because that’s what’s best for Michigan and for America.”

“Leadership means being accountable to the people,” he said. “That’s what I’ve done as lieutenant governor, and that’s what I’ll continue to do as governor, by supporting young people, protecting rights and ensuring opportunities for everyone, regardless of background.”

Gilchrist emphasized that under his leadership, Arab and Muslim Americans will not be marginalized, and that they are a vital part of Michigan’s story.

“My campaign’s priority is to make Michigan the best state in America,” he said. “I believe that, and I will work to achieve it in partnership with all communities, including the Arab American community, which has contributed so much to our state’s prosperity.”

He expressed gratitude to key community supporters, including Siblani, businessman Ali Jawad, Dearborn Chief of Staff Zaineb Hussein, Sam Baydoun and Sam Hussein, among others.

“I will continue to stand with you,” Gilchrist concluded, “and work hand in hand to make history, by electing Michigan’s first Black governor who represents every resident of this great state. Let’s win this race together.”