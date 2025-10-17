Lebanese Counsul General in Detroit Ibrahim Charara. – File photo

Charara reassures voters of ballot secrecy and highlights global representation for Lebanese abroad

Despite uncertainty surrounding Lebanon’s next parliamentary elections, scheduled for the spring of 2026, and ongoing debate over the electoral law under which they will be held, Ibrahim Charara, Lebanon’s consul general in Detroit, is urging Lebanese expatriates across the U.S. Midwest to register to vote before the November 20 deadline, emphasizing the complete confidentiality of the voting process.

Charara, who assumed leadership of the Lebanese Consulate in Southfield, Michigan, on September 21, explained that the law currently allocates six parliamentary seats for Lebanese expatriates worldwide — distributed equally between Muslims and Christians (one seat each for Maronite, Orthodox, Catholic, Sunni, Shiite and Druze representatives). These six MPs would be added to the existing 128 members of Parliament, unless amendments are passed to alter the structure set by the 2017 electoral law.

“Lebanese expatriates around the world are expected to elect these six representatives next year unless the law changes,” Charara said, encouraging all Lebanese citizens across the Midwest to complete their registration before November 20 to safeguard their voting rights.

Debate over electoral law amendments

In Lebanon, two proposals are currently being debated regarding possible amendments to the electoral law.

One proposal calls for retaining the 2022 model, which allowed Lebanese expatriates to vote abroad for candidates in their home electoral districts in Lebanon. The other seeks to cancel overseas voting entirely, requiring expatriates to travel to Lebanon to cast their ballots in person.

Amid this uncertainty, Charara emphasized the importance of registration regardless of potential legal changes.

“Even if Parliament amends the law, those who register will remain eligible to vote,” he said. “Registration is the first and most essential step to exercising your constitutional right.”

Ballot secrecy and voting procedures

Addressing concerns about political pressure or surveillance, Charara reassured voters that the voting process is entirely confidential.

“There is no reason for fear or hesitation,” he said. “Votes are cast on paper ballots sealed in boxes with red wax and are not opened or counted until they reach Beirut under the supervision of the relevant Lebanese authorities.”

The consul general also noted that the Consulate General of Lebanon in Detroit will establish polling stations in any U.S. location where at least 200 registered voters reside, in coordination with community leaders.

Outreach and community engagement

Charara said the Consulate has been working closely with Lebanese community organizations, clergy and civic leaders in Metro Detroit to promote registration and awareness.

Recently, the Consulate hosted a community roundtable in Southfield that brought together Muslim and Christian religious figures and representatives from local Lebanese clubs and organizations to discuss the registration process.

The Consulate also participated in a community event at the Barachit Club in Dearborn last Wednesday, which focused on mobilizing volunteers to help compatriots register and ensuring broad participation in Lebanon’s national elections.

“The Lebanese diaspora in the Midwest plays a vital role in shaping Lebanon’s future,” Charara said. “Through cooperation and awareness, we can ensure their voices are heard at home.”

How to register

Registration for expatriate voters is conducted electronically via the official government website: diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb.

Required documents include:

A copy of a Lebanese national ID, individual civil status record or Lebanese passport (valid or expired).

Proof of residency in the United States, such as a U.S. green card, visa-stamped Lebanese passport, driver’s license or U.S. passport.

Charara clarified that while expired Lebanese passports may be used for registration, they cannot be used to vote, and citizens must obtain a new passport before election day.

The consul general said the Detroit Consulate will continue updating the Lebanese community on any changes or developments related to the electoral law to ensure that expatriates remain informed and engaged ahead of Lebanon’s 2026 parliamentary vote, held every four years.