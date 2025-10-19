BREAKING NEWS: SUSPECT ARRESTED IN ATTEMPTED MURDER of BUSINESSMAN EDDIE JAWAD

Macomb Township, MI – Today, October 19, 2025, at approximately 5:00PM, Macomb County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) SWAT, assisted by the Warren Police Department, the FBI Violent Crimes and Gang Task Force, and MCSO SET, executed a search warrant on a residence on Rivard Avenue in Warren. A 32-year-old male was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder that took place Tuesday, October 14, 2025, on 24 Mile Road in Macomb Township.

Detectives have been working around the clock, following leads and reviewing evidence.