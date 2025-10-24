Suspected shooter Jasan Delanta Martin.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities in Macomb County have arrested Jasan Delanta Martin, 32, of Eastpointe, in connection with the October 14 attempted murder of prominent Arab American businessman Eddie Jawad, who was shot outside his gated home in Macomb Township.

Martin was arraigned October 22 in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township before Judge Stephen S. Sierawski, charged with assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm with unlawful intent and three counts of felony-firearm. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender – fourth offense notice, which allows a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

His bond was set at $1 million cash/surety, with a GPS tether and a no-contact order if released. A probable-cause conference is scheduled for November 3 and a preliminary examination for November 10.

Bird droppings help crack the case

Investigators said that a bizarre but crucial clue, bird droppings on the hood of the suspect’s vehicle, helped them identify the gunman.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, security and traffic-camera footage showed that the attacker fled in a black 2020 Ford Escape with a stolen license plate. Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the plate swap initially threw off investigators, but distinctive physical evidence on the SUV later confirmed the match:

white bird droppings on the hood,

brake-dust residue on the wheels and

mud splatter on the lower panels, identical to marks seen in the surveillance footage as the shooter sped away.

The vehicle was traced back to a relative of Martin’s, who told investigators that he had loaned the car to Martin shortly before the shooting.

Detectives obtained and executed 23 search warrants across Macomb, Wayne and Oakland Counties within days, recovering forensic evidence linking Martin to the getaway vehicle and to the 9 mm handgun believed to have been used in the attack.

‘The attention to small physical details, something as random as bird droppings, broke this case open,” Sheriff Wickersham said.

The attack

The investigation found that Martin arrived near Jawad’s property around 8:22 a.m. on October 14, parked near the intersection of 24 Mile Road and Springvale Drive and then climbed over a wall to enter the gated property.

He allegedly hid under a parked SUV in the driveway for roughly 45 minutes, waiting for Jawad to leave for work.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., as Jawad, 61, walked toward his Mercedes, Martin emerged and opened fire with a 9 mm handgun, striking Jawad once in the right leg. Jawad — a licensed firearm carrier — returned fire in self-defense, shattering his car window in the process. Martin fled in the Ford Escape.

Jawad sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and lacerations to his arm from broken glass, was treated at a nearby hospital and released later that day.

FBI and local task force raid

By Sunday, October 19, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Warren Police Special Operations Team and the FBI’s Detroit Field Office executed a predawn raid on a residence on Rivard Street in Warren, breaking down the door and arresting Martin without incident.

Authorities recovered a firearm, ammunition and clothing items consistent with surveillance video of the attacker.

Prosecutor: “A clear contract killing”

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido called the case “a clear attempted murder-for-hire.”

“The allegations are shocking and appalling,” Lucido said. “The idea that someone would ambush a man in broad daylight in his own driveway is beyond comprehension.”

Lucido revealed that Martin has a violent criminal history in Ohio, where he served prison time for armed robbery, kidnapping and felonious assault. After relocating to Michigan, he was classified as a “fourth-habitual offender”, which substantially increases penalties for repeat violent crimes.

Lucido suggested that the severe penalties facing Martin might persuade him to reveal who hired him.

“He’s 32 years old — a life sentence is a long time,” Lucido said. “If I were him, I’d seriously consider naming the person who ordered this hit on Mr. Jawad.”

Eddie Jawad: “I don’t know the attacker”

In interviews following the arrest, Eddie Jawad, who owns Jawad Group Investments, said he believes Martin was a paid hitman, but that he has no personal connection to him.

“I don’t know the suspect personally,” Jawad told reporters. “There’s still a long road ahead to understand this conspiracy. I believe someone close to me may have orchestrated it.”

Jawad added that although he is grateful to be alive, he remains cautious about leaving his home.

“I don’t know if it was luck or divine protection, but I feel like I was given a second chance at life,” he said.

Prominent businessman and community figure

Jawad immigrated from Lebanon to the United States in 1981, attended Wayne State University and later built a diversified business entity under Jawad Group Investments, which owns and operates more than 20 Pit Stop gas stations and convenience stores across Metro Detroit.

He is married, the father of five children and is expecting his sixth grandchild.

Jawad has also been an outspoken critic of Sheetz’s planned expansion into the Detroit suburbs, warning that the national gas-station chain could drive small, locally owned businesses out of operation.

In June, Jawad was removed from a Macomb Township Planning Commission meeting after a heated exchange over a proposed Sheetz site near his business. Authorities have not confirmed any connection between that dispute and the attack, but the timing has drawn public attention.