Former Mayor Ruth Canfield

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — On Tuesday, funeral services were held for former Dearborn Heights Mayor Ruth A. Canfield, who passed away at the age of 85 on October 13 at a nursing home in Lansing, reportedly of natural causes. The city lowered its flags to half-staff in mourning and in recognition of her long career in public service.

Ruth A. Canfield was the only woman ever to serve as an elected mayor of Dearborn Heights, and the daughter of John L. Canfield, one of the founding fathers of the city and its first mayor. The elder Canfield was first elected in 1965 and re-elected twice, serving until his death in 1975.

Before the city was officially incorporated in 1963, John L. Canfield had served as supervisor of Dearborn Township, helping lead the transition that resulted in the establishment of Dearborn Heights as a city.

Nearly two decades later, Ruth A. Canfield carried on the family’s political legacy, being elected mayor in 1994 and serving until her retirement in 2003. During her tenure, she left a lasting mark on local public life through her calm, organized management style and her dedication to addressing residents’ concerns and improving city services.

She led our city with courage, compassion and integrity. — Acting Mayor Mo Baydoun

Canfield was also known for her openness and warm welcome to Arab and Muslim families moving into the city. During her administration, the Islamic House of Wisdom opened in 1997 — the first mosque established in Dearborn Heights, marking a milestone in the city’s growing diversity.

Before becoming mayor, Canfield had served in various public roles. She was first elected to the District 7 Board of Education in Dearborn Heights, then won three consecutive terms on the City Council between 1979 and 1993.

In addition to her public service, Canfield worked as a secretary at Harper–Grace Hospitals in Detroit.

The city held a flag-lowering ceremony on Wednesday in front of City Hall to honor her legacy. Acting Mayor Mohamed (Mo) Baydoun, City Council members and representatives from the Police, Fire and Public Works Departments attended the event, along with city employees and many of Mayor Canfield’s relatives and friends.

In a brief statement, Baydoun described Canfield as “a pioneer who led our city with courage, compassion and integrity,” adding that “her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in Dearborn Heights.

Mayor Canfield was a dedicated public servant who devoted her life to our community’s success. — Acting Mayor Mo Baydoun

“It is only fitting that we honor her memory in this way, in recognition of her many years of dedication and hard work for our city,” he added.

The mayoral office in Dearborn Heights was recently transferred — under the city charter — to City Council President Mo Baydoun, following the resignation of Mayor Bill Bazzi, who was appointed by President Trump as U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.

Baydoun is now running for a full term as mayor in the November election, facing Councilwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, who previously served as acting mayor following the death of Mayor Daniel Paletko in late 2020.

If elected, Baydoun would become the 11th mayor in the city’s history and the second Arab American to hold the office, following Bazzi.

Mayors of Dearborn Heights Since City incorporation (1963 – present):