Hamtramck Councilman Muhtasin Sadman. – File photo

Four felony charges involving election law violations that were pending against a city councilman from Hamtramck, Michigan, were dismissed Monday.

This was part of a case filed in August against Muhtasin Sadman, 26, one of the two Council members facing charges, including election fraud in connection with the 2023 elections. State prosecutors had accused six people of working together on a series of absentee ballots signed by voters, but which had the candidate sections filled out by other people.

The four felony charges were dismissed without prejudice, according to court records. That notation means they can be refiled at a later time. The dismissed charges were election law-forging a signature on an absentee ballot application, election law-forgery and two counts of election law-unqualified elector attempting to vote.

The dismissed charges against Sadman included:

Forgery of a signature on an absentee ballot, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine;

Election forgery, also a five-year felony; and

Two counts of attempting to procure voting by unqualified persons, a felony carrying up to four years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.

Sadman told CBS News Detroit that he believes whoever reported the alleged fraud was politically motivated.

“It was stressful,” Sadman said. “As I have been saying since day one, these are fake allegations against me and were politically motivated to defend my name and my career as a councilman, and as a person, it was just nasty politics in our city.”

Sadman still faces a misdemeanor charge in the 31st District Court in Hamtramck of making a false statement on an absentee ballot application, court records show. A pretrial on that charge is set for Nov. 6.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office began its investigation in April, and Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Yorkey was later named the special prosecutor on the case.

Now that the felony charges have been dropped against him, Sadman said he’s looking forward to getting back to work for Hamtramck residents.

“I’m happy, and I’m looking forward to my next steps,” he said. “Now we can focus on developing the city and moving the city forward. That’s what the plan is for the next two years: to work for the people.”