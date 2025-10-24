LANSING – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has asked state officials to temporarily pause November food benefits for the roughly 1.4 million Michiganders who rely on them amid the ongoing federal shutdown.

Nearly 13 percent of Michigan households receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, according to state health officials.

State officials say the USDA has instructed them to hold off on issuing November SNAP benefits and ongoing benefits “until further notice.”

“The impact of households losing SNAP benefits will be felt around the state,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director, in a statement. “SNAP is more than a food assistance program; it’s a lifeline for many Michigan families. It helps families put nutritious food on the table, supports local farmers and grocers and strengthens our communities and economy. We are strongly disappointed by the USDA’s decision to delay this assistance, and in Michigan we will do what we can to help blunt this impact.”

SNAP participants receive their benefits on electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards, which they can use to buy food at retailers, including grocery and convenience stores, as well as farmers’ markets. More than 9,700 Michigan retailers accept SNAP, according to state officials.

The average SNAP household in Michigan received about $335 per month, according to state officials, which is roughly $173 per person per month or $5.68 per person a day. Of the approximately 1.4 million people receiving food assistance in Michigan, 492,225 children benefit from SNAP and more than half of SNAP households have at least one person with a disability, according to the MDHHS.

It is not known for how long SNAP benefits would be delayed in Michigan.

Those who receive SNAP benefits are encouraged to reach out to their local Michigan Department of Health and Human Services office with any questions regarding their benefits and visit MI Bridges for updates.