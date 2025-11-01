Imad Hamad, director of the AHRC. – Photo by Abbas Shehab

Francesca Albanese recognized for her courage in defending Palestinian rights; event spotlights Arab American advocates for justice and peace

DEARBORN — The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) held its annual “Spirit of Humanity” Awards Gala on Friday, October 24, at the Fairlane Banquet Center in Dearborn, honoring prominent human rights, political and academic figures and drawing a diverse crowd from across Metro Detroit.

This year’s awards, organizers said, were dedicated to “officials and activists who refused to collude with silence in the face of the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” according to AHRC Executive Director and founder Imad Hamad.

Francesca Albanese receives 2025 Spirit of Humanity Award

In his opening remarks, Hamad announced that the 2025 Spirit of Humanity Award was being presented to Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, in recognition of her “courage, integrity and tireless advocacy for justice in Palestine.”

“Honoring Francesca Albanese,” Hamad said, “is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her steadfast commitment to human dignity, especially for the Palestinian people, and for her courageous stance in calling out human rights violations and demanding accountability.”

“Supporting the rights of the Palestinian people,” Hamad added, “means standing for justice, peace and the right of all peoples to self-determination.”

He emphasized that the award reflected the AHRC’s ongoing commitment to amplifying courageous voices defending justice and human rights globally, while urging civic and advocacy circles to continue protecting basic freedoms “at a time when civil and constitutional rights are facing unprecedented challenges in the United States.”

Albanese, who addressed the audience via video message, reaffirmed her determination to continue defending justice for Palestine and beyond, despite growing political pressure.

“Humanity knows no borders,” she said, “and justice must never be selective.”

Albanese, an Italian international human rights lawyer and scholar, is the first woman to hold the U.N. special rapporteur post on the occupied Palestinian territories. She co-authored Palestinian Refugees in International Law and currently serves as a senior advisor with the Arab Renaissance for Democracy and Development (ARDD).

Recognizing humanitarian and civic leadership

The gala also honored several individuals who have made a tangible impact in advancing human rights and social justice, particularly regarding Palestine.

Dr. Nidal Jboor , Palestinian-American co-founder of Doctors Against Genocide, received the “The Oath in Action Award” for his humanitarian and medical efforts in war-affected regions, and for using medicine as a tool to uphold human dignity and counter atrocities in occupied Palestine over the past two years.

Dr. Ahmed Ghanem , co-founder of the Metro Detroit Political Action Network, was honored with the “Voice for Change Community Impact Award” for his leadership in promoting civic and political participation within the Arab American community and advocating for democracy and social justice.

The “Wings of Humanity Award” went to Nidhal Garmo, an Iraqi Chaldean humanitarian activist recognized for her volunteer work aiding refugees, the sick and the poor in the U.S. and abroad — including in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.

In an emotional speech, Garmo urged immediate humanitarian relief for Palestinians in Gaza:

“Let us work together to aid the victims and the hungry in every way we can, because acts of kindness know no boundaries.”

Tribute to late advocates

AHRC also paid tribute to several late activists and public figures “whose legacies continue to inspire the pursuit of justice and equality”, including community activist Faye Awada, who passed away on January 4, 2024; journalist Elisa Grubbs, who passed away on May 24, 2024; former Michigan State Representative Isaac Robinson (Hamtramck), who passed away on March 29, 2020 and Arab intellectual and former Arab League Ambassador to the United Nation Dr. Clovis Maksoud, who passed away on May 15, 2016.

“Each of them dedicated their lives to advancing human rights and social justice,” organizers said, “leaving behind an indelible legacy for future generations.”

Speakers commend moral courage and political advocacy

Among the evening’s speakers were Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison and attorney Shereef Akeel, who each commended AHRC’s mission of defending civil liberties and fostering intercommunity cooperation.

In his remarks, Hamad praised President Trump for helping to bring about an end to the two-year war in Gaza — a conflict that has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, wounded tens of thousands more and displaced about two million people.

“Without U.S. involvement, the war in Gaza might not have started — and it certainly would not have stopped,” Hamad said. “I hope President Trump will take the necessary steps to ensure Israel abides by the ceasefire, especially as it continues to violate truce agreements in Lebanon, Gaza and Syria.”

Hamad also addressed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s recent hearing on Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib’s nomination as U.S. ambassador to Kuwait, expressing disappointment at what he called “hostile and inflammatory questioning” directed at the Yemeni American mayor.

“It is deeply troubling that we are holding our annual awards gala at one of the most challenging moments in U.S. history for civil and constitutional rights — including freedom of speech and basic liberties,” Hamad said.