Voters urged to turn out in record numbers as Arab American leadership continues to shape Michigan’s most diverse cities

Because of the pivotal importance of this year’s local elections in Arab American-majority cities, and their direct impact on the lives and daily affairs of residents, The Arab American News urges all voters to participate in large numbers and to choose capable, proven candidates in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck, where critical contests are underway for legislative and executive offices that will define these cities’ directions for the next four years.

The November 4 elections are uniquely significant. A historic number of Arab American candidates are running for mayoral offices, a development that would, for the second consecutive cycle, consolidate Arab representation in the highest executive positions of the three cities. It reflects the maturity, competence and credibility of the Arab American political experience and their ability to govern effectively for residents of every background.

As in every election season, The Arab American News presents its endorsements after a careful review of candidate records, campaign platforms and performance in office — guided by a civic and journalistic duty to help voters make informed choices that best serve the interests and future of their communities.

Dearborn

Re-elect Mayor Abdullah Hammoud

The Arab American News proudly re-endorses Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, who during his first term — as the first Arab and Muslim American mayor of Dearborn — has demonstrated outstanding executive ability and steady leadership through a challenging economic and social period. Hammoud has safeguarded the city’s unity and prosperity, transforming Dearborn into Michigan’s second-fastest-growing city after decades of stagnation.

Hammoud has shown that good government, grounded in vision and equity, can turn challenges into progress and restore pride in Dearborn’s future.

A son of Lebanese immigrants, Hammoud moved beyond promises to deliver measurable results. He created “Peace Parks” throughout the city to expand green space and environmental justice; produced balanced budgets without raising taxes and launched new programs to make city services more efficient and equitable.

Under his administration, Dearborn witnessed the founding of more than 100 new small businesses in 2025 alone — a sign of the strong, inclusive economic climate he has built, especially in West Dearborn, once a dying area.

In public safety, Hammoud achieved historic milestones: both the Police and Fire Departments are now fully staffed for the first time in decades, reducing reckless driving and auto theft. He also tackled pollution in the South End and established the Dearborn Department of Public Health, the first in city history, making Dearborn the second city in Michigan (after Detroit) with its own health department. This bold step reflects a lasting commitment to public health and community well-being.

City Council endorsements

The Arab American News strongly supports Council President Michael T. Sareini, whose balanced, professional leadership has ensured harmony and transparency in city governance. An attorney by training, Sareini has applied his legal expertise to strengthen institutional accountability and public trust.

Sareini’s steady hand and sense of fairness have kept the Council focused on real progress, not politics.

The newspaper also endorses the re-election of Councilmen Mustapha Hammoud, Robert Abraham and Kamal Alsawafy a team that has worked collaboratively to advance fiscal responsibility, environmental improvements and quality-of-life initiatives.

To further expand representation and diversity, the newspaper endorses Othman Alaansi and Shadi Mawari, both of Yemeni heritage, whose community engagement and forward-looking agendas promise to bring new energy and broader inclusion to city government.

For city clerk, the newspaper endorses Sami Elhady, recognizing his commitment to administrative innovation and improved service delivery.

Proposal 1: Vote NO on the Ward System (Proposal 1)

The Arab American News urges voters to vote NO on Proposal 1, which would divide Dearborn into seven districts.

This measure threatens the city’s unity and shared identity. It would create competition among neighborhoods, foster narrow loyalties and impose unnecessary financial and bureaucratic burdens — all without guaranteeing better representation or performance.

Dearborn’s strength lies in its unity. Dividing it into wards would divide its future.

The newspaper’s opposition to the ward system is not new; it is a consistent stance rooted in principle. Even when Arab Americans lacked representation in the past, this paper placed Dearborn’s unity above temporary political gain. Creating district divisions would fracture the city’s social fabric and weaken the spirit of shared purpose that has made Dearborn a model of diversity and cooperation.

Dearborn Heights

Endorsement: Mo Baydoun (Mayor), Hassan Ahmad (Council)

In Dearborn Heights, The Arab American News endorses Acting Mayor Mo Baydoun, whose calm and pragmatic leadership has begun restoring stability and order after years of political turbulence. Baydoun has worked to lower tensions, rebuild trust and focus on governing.

Baydoun’s campaign centers on infrastructure repair, flood control and public safety, emphasizing expanded police resources and improved city services. He enjoys strong support among residents and employees alike, having placed first in the City Council election before being elected by his colleagues to complete the unexpired term of former Mayor Bill Bazzi.

Baydoun represents the steady, solutions-oriented leadership Dearborn Heights needs to move forward.

The newspaper also reaffirms its support for Councilman Hassan Ahmad, who has shown consensus-building leadership, moderation and dedication to the public good. In his first term, Ahmad proved that cooperation and professionalism can replace gridlock and division.

Hamtramck

Endorsement: Adam Alharbi (Mayor)

In Hamtramck, The Arab American News endorses Adam Alharbi for mayor. He is a Yemeni American engineer and lifelong resident who understands the city’s challenges and its delicate social balance. His technical expertise and community ties make him well-suited to represent all residents fairly and effectively.

Alharbi’s candidacy continues Hamtramck’s tradition of inclusive, community-centered leadership.

Hamtramck remains unique in the United States as the only city whose entire City Council is Muslim, a distinction that will continue in the coming term, as all mayoral and Council candidates share that faith background. This historic reality places Hamtramck at the center of national discussions about representation, diversity and coexistence.

The Arab American News stresses that electing responsible, conscientious leaders like Alharbi is essential to preserve this model of inclusion and ensure that city policies reflect the values of justice, equality and civic harmony shared by its diverse population.

Conclusion

Across all three cities, The Arab American News calls on all voters and especially Arab Americans who care about competent, ethical and inclusive government, to make their voices heard on Tuesday, November 4.

Our votes are our voice, and our unity is our power.

Endorsements summary

Dearborn: Abdullah Hammoud (Mayor); Michael T. Sareini, Mustapha Hammoud, Robert Abraham, Kamal Alsawafy, Othman Alansi, Shadi Almaweri (City Council); Sami Elhady (City Clerk).

Proposal 1: Vote NO.

Dearborn Heights: Mo Baydoun (Mayor); Hassan Ahmad (City Council).

Hamtramck: Adam Alharbi (Mayor).