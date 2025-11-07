Mo Baydoun addresses a huge crowd of supporters at the Warren Valley Golf Club in Dearborn Heights, Tuesday, November 4. – Photos by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — With more than 68 percent of the vote, Dearborn Heights voters have firmly chosen Interim Mayor Mo Baydoun to continue leading the city for another four years. Meanwhile, City Council Chair Hassan Ahmad topped a competitive field of five candidates vying for four Council seats. Voters also renewed their confidence in Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton, who easily defeated her challenger.

Baydoun had assumed the role of interim mayor last month, as stipulated by the city charter, which transfers mayoral powers to the City Council president in the event of a resignation or vacancy.

Originally, Baydoun was expected to serve out the remaining months of former Mayor Bill Bazzi’s term, which expires at the end of this year. However, his sweeping victory ensures his leadership of the city for a full new term. Bazzi, who became the city’s first Arab American and Muslim mayor, resigned earlier this year after being appointed U.S. ambassador to Tunisia by President Trump.

Baydoun’s victory, widely anticipated, came after a vigorous campaign against his colleague on the Council, Councilwoman Denise Malinowski-Maxwell, bolstered by broad support from the Arab American community, as well as backing from other city constituencies, including Police and Fire Department personnel.

According to unofficial results, Baydoun received 5,973 votes to Malinowski-Maxwell’s 2,781, out of ballots cast across 15 polling precincts in the city of roughly 63,000 residents.

With this win, Mo Baydoun becomes the second Arab American and Muslim mayor in Dearborn Heights history, following Bazzi, who opted not to seek reelection and instead supported another candidate who did not advance past the August primary.

Victory speech and promises of unity

In his victory speech at the Warren Valley Golf Club, Baydoun reaffirmed his commitment to what he called his “simple platform”, keeping neighborhoods safe and clean, supporting seniors and working families, attracting investment and promoting small businesses.

“I’m not celebrating a victory tonight,” Baydoun told supporters, accompanied by his wife. “I’m reaffirming my commitment to the promises of unity, community and the belief that the best is yet to come. The time to work for a better Dearborn Heights has just begun.”

Baydoun, who was endorsed by the Arab American Political Action Committee (AAPAC) and The Arab American News, thanked all Dearborn Heights voters, “including those who voted for my opponent”, noting that Malinowski-Maxwell will continue to serve on the Council. He deliberately avoided references to the political divisions and disputes that had plagued city government in recent years.

Baydoun expressed special gratitude to his family, friends, supporters, city employees and the city’s Police and Fire Departments, as well as the volunteers who helped his campaign.

“We’re at a turning point in Dearborn Heights, a city full of potential and opportunities,” he said. “We must be strong, ready and determined to rise, progress and work for a brighter future.”



















City Council race

In the City Council elections, five candidates competed for four full-term seats. The race, which did not require an August primary due to the small candidate pool, turned out to be extremely tight — with only 725 votes separating the top and bottom finishers.

Hassan Ahmad, who assumed the role of Council chair following Baydoun’s transition to mayor, led the field with 5,154 votes, followed by Nancy Bryer in second place with 4,924 votes.

Margaret King, a newcomer, finished third with 4,747 votes, while Councilman Tom Wencel came fourth with 4,476 votes.

Rachel LaPointe narrowly missed winning a seat, finishing fifth with 4,429 votes.

Beginning in January, the Dearborn Heights City Council will include Hassan Ahmad, Nancy Bryer, Margaret King and Tom Wencel, along with sitting members Denise Malinowski-Maxwell and Hassan Saab. The council will also need to appoint a replacement to fill the vacancy created by Baydoun’s election as mayor.

In his victory remarks, delivered during a joint celebration with Mayor Baydoun, Ahmad pledged to continue collaborating closely with his colleagues and the mayor to build “a stronger, safer and more united Dearborn Heights.”

“The real work begins now,” Ahmad said. “I promise to always put residents’ interests first. This position isn’t about the title — it’s about serving people, improving neighborhoods and building the future we all aspire to.”

Treasurer and Clerk races

In another closely watched contest, Treasurer Lisa Hicks-Clayton decisively defeated community activist Mahdi Baydoun, earning 5,351 votes (65 percent) to his 2,864 (35 percent).

Meanwhile, City Clerk Lynne Senia was reelected unopposed, as no challenger filed to run against her.