Rachard Huffman (39) and his 44-year-old wife, Dawn Huffman. Photo courtesy of Macomb County Jail

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI – As investigations continue into the attempted murder of Arab American businessman Eddie Jawad, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office filed new criminal charges on Monday related to embezzlement and conspiracy to commit murder against a married couple from Sterling Heights who worked for Jawad Investment Group, which owns and operates a chain of gas stations and convenience stores, including the Pit Stop chain, across the greater Detroit area.

Rachard Huffman (39) and his 44-year-old wife, Dawn Huffman, appeared before 41-A District Court in Shelby Township, where Mr. Huffman was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder — a felony punishable by life in prison — as well as conspiracy to embezzle between $1,000 and $20,000, a felony carrying up to five years in prison.

Mrs. Huffman faces charges of embezzling $100,000, a felony punishable by up to 20 years, and conspiracy to embezzle between $1,000 and $20,000.

Bond was set at $1 million for Rachard Huffman and $500,000 for Dawn Huffman, pending their next court appearance scheduled for November 17.

She had worked as office manager for Jawad Investment Group for more than 22 years, while he was also employed by the company from August 2023 until August 2025.

According to prosecutors, Mrs. Huffman used a company credit card — designated for paying utility bills — to embezzle more than $100,000.

To cover up the crime, investigators allege that the couple conspired with 32-year-old Jasan Martin, of Eastpointe, to kill Jawad.

Rachard Huffman is the brother of the alleged gunman, according to investigators.

In connection with the alleged conspiracy, authorities have also added a new charge against Martin: conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, in addition to existing charges of attempted murder and five firearm-related felonies, given his prior criminal record.

Police arrested Martin on October 19 at a house on Rivard Street in Warren after investigators linked him to a vehicle spotted near Jawad’s home on the morning of the attack.

The new charges follow earlier statements by Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, who suggested Martin was likely a hired hitman working for someone else, noting his lengthy criminal history and that he had spent several years in prison in Ohio before being released in early 2023.

Jawad, 61, said after recovering from his injuries that he suspected someone close to him was involved in the failed attempt on his life. The attack left him with a gunshot wound to his right leg and minor injuries to his right arm from shattered glass while he was leaving his home.

Investigators say Martin arrived near Jawad’s residence around 8:22 a.m. and climbed a wall at about 9:30 a.m. to enter the property. He allegedly hid under a parked vehicle in the driveway for about 45 minutes before ambushing Jawad and firing several 9mm rounds at him. Jawad returned fire in self-defense, forcing Martin to flee in a Ford Escape.

Four days later, a joint task force from the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Warren Special Response Team and the FBI raided a home in Warren, arresting Martin, who remains jailed on $1 million bond.

Prosecutor Lucido, a Republican, described the attack as a “clear murder-for-hire attempt”, urging the suspect to cooperate and take a plea deal to avoid a life sentence.

It remains unclear whether Martin has provided information identifying the newly charged co-conspirators.

Jawad, who immigrated from Lebanon to the U.S. in 1981, studied at Wayne State University and later founded the Jawad Investment Group.

The local businessman is married, has five children and is expecting his sixth grandchild soon.