The end of blind loyalty: Why America must reconsider its ties to Israel

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets US President Joe Biden upon his arrival at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport on October 18, 2023, – File photo

The world has become a witness to unimaginable suffering. In Gaza, entire families have been erased from the registry of the living. Children, once filled with laughter, now silenced by hunger, dust and fear, stare blankly from hospital beds that have no medicine in hospitals that no longer have walls. Every explosion feels like an echo of a collective failure: a failure of conscience, of diplomacy and of humanity itself. The relentless assault on Gaza has turned one of the most densely populated areas on earth into a graveyard for the innocent.

This is not war. It is annihilation. And the people of the world know it. For months, images of mangled bodies, starving families and bombed schools have flooded our screens. The cries of Gaza’s children have pierced through the carefully constructed narratives of political justification. No matter how many press releases or talking points are issued, the truth has broken through: Gaza is enduring a genocide.

In recent months, even voices once cautious about criticizing Israel have spoken with moral clarity. Senator Bernie Sanders has declared the reality of what is happening to Palestinians as intolerable, demanding an end to the blank check of United States military aid. Others, including Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, and international figures such as Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins and Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, have called it by its rightful name: genocide. For them, silence is no longer an option.

What makes this moment unprecedented is not just the brutality of the violence. It is the collapse of Israel’s moral shield in the eyes of the global public. Once protected by the rhetoric of defense, the Israeli government’s actions have revealed a deeper truth. This is a state willing to destroy a population under the guise of security. The bombs that fall on Gaza do not differentiate between combatants and civilians. They simply destroy.

Behind every destroyed home lies a simple truth: every parent in Gaza wants what any parent in America or Europe wants, to see their children live. But their dreams are buried under rubble.

A crisis of conscience in the West

America and its allies now face an unavoidable reckoning. For decades, Western nations have justified unconditional support for Israel by invoking shared democratic values and historical guilt. Yet those same democracies now find themselves complicit in the systematic erasure of a people. Billions of dollars in military aid, surveillance systems and political cover have fueled a machinery of death that operates with impunity.

The contradiction is staggering. The same leaders who lecture the world about human rights and rule of law are silent as journalists are killed, hospitals are shelled and aid convoys are targeted. The hypocrisy has reached a point of moral collapse. Former President Biden, despite his talk of empathy, continued to authorize weapons shipments to Israel while speaking of ceasefires that never came. The result was a growing disillusionment among Americans, especially young voters, who no longer saw Israel as a democratic ally but as a state engaged in apartheid and mass murder.

Even within Israel, dissent is growing. Human rights organizations such as B’Tselem and international groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have used one word consistently: apartheid. These are not enemies of Israel. They are truth-tellers risking their careers to preserve a fragment of moral integrity in an increasingly militarized state.

The global echo

Around the world, millions have taken to the streets. From London to Jakarta, New York to Johannesburg, the message is clear: stop the killing. Stop the siege. Stop the lies. The streets of major cities have been filled with chants for justice, freedom and humanity. These protests are not fueled by hatred of Jews. They are fueled by love for life and for the belief that no nation, no ideology and no security concern can justify the slaughter of children.

Yet Western media continues to sanitize the horror. Words such as clashes and conflict mask the reality of deliberate mass killing. The occupation is framed as disputed territory, and ethnic cleansing is softened into displacement. Every euphemism adds another layer of distance between the viewer and the victim. But people are beginning to see through it. The era of unquestioned narratives is ending.

Social media, for all its flaws, has become the frontline of truth. Palestinian journalists such as Motaz Azaiza and Bisan Owda have documented the genocide in real time, risking death with every post. Their courage has forced millions to confront the reality that mainstream outlets either ignore or distort. Their footage is unfiltered humanity, raw, devastating, undeniable.

Israel’s PR war

The Israeli government understands it is losing the moral narrative. Once able to rely on sympathetic Western media and lobbying power, it now faces a generation that sees through its propaganda. Students, artists and activists across the world have rejected the myth that Israel’s violence is self-defense. Instead, they recognize it as state terror.

In this moment of exposure, Israel’s public relations machine has gone into overdrive. Public officials and lobbyists attempt to redirect attention toward other regional crises, such as Sudan or Yemen, hoping to dilute the outrage. But Gaza has become too powerful a symbol. It represents not only Palestinian suffering but also the collapse of Western credibility. Each bomb that falls on a refugee camp is a bomb that detonates beneath the moral foundation of Western democracy.

The political turning point

In America, this crisis is transforming politics. The Democratic Party is increasingly divided between the old guard, who maintain blind loyalty to Israel, and the new generation, who refuse to compromise on human rights. Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and others have articulated a vision of foreign policy grounded in justice rather than military contracts. They understand what many Americans now feel: our endless entanglement in foreign wars has betrayed our own citizens.

While American cities crumble from poverty, while healthcare remains inaccessible and while education is underfunded, billions of taxpayer dollars are shipped overseas to sustain occupation and war. The question many Americans are asking is simple: why? Why do we fund destruction abroad when we cannot afford peace at home?

This question will define the next decade of American politics. Voters are no longer swayed by talking points about shared values. They see the images. They see the starvation. They see that the United States, the supposed champion of democracy, is financing the starvation of children. The political consequences will be seismic.

The path forward

It is time for a new path, one that rejects blind allegiance and demands moral accountability. America must close the chapter of endless conflict and begin the work of rebuilding its moral standing. That means ending all military aid to Israel until the occupation ends, conditioning diplomatic support on compliance with international law and supporting justice for the victims of war crimes.

It also means listening to those who have been silenced for too long. Palestinians are not asking for pity. They are demanding equality, dignity and freedom. The right to live without drones circling above their homes. The right to raise their children without fear. The right to exist.

The American dream cannot coexist with the Palestinian nightmare. Every bomb dropped on Gaza is a wound on America’s conscience. Every life taken in silence is a betrayal of the ideals this nation claims to stand for.

The moral imperative

To look away now is to become complicit. History will remember those who spoke and those who stayed silent. When the world looks back at this moment, it will not remember the excuses or political calculations. It will remember the faces of the children, the voices that refused to be silenced and the few who stood for truth when it mattered most.

As citizens of a nation that prides itself on freedom and justice, Americans must decide who we are. Are we a people who believe in the sanctity of life, or a people who excuse its destruction when it suits our allies? Are we builders of peace, or financiers of war?

The choice is ours. And history is watching.

– Amjad Khan is a contributing writer for The Arab American News. He is an educator, writer and academic researcher with a deep commitment to addressing the challenges facing the Muslim world. Through his work, he seeks to inspire meaningful dialogue and help chart a path toward unity, justice and peace.