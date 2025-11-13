Mayor Mo Baydoun

DEARBORN HEIGHTS – Less than a week after his sweeping election victory, Dearborn Heights Mayor Mo Baydoun announced the launch of a “new era” in the city’s history by improving the efficiency of local government through the filling of dozens of vacant jobs and positions, and by forming a transition team and an advisory group composed of community leaders and specialists who will provide guidance on enhancing municipal services and identifying long-term opportunities for progress.

As part of his commitment to “transparent, inclusive and innovative governance”, the young mayor revealed in a press release the launch of a new online portal, “Dearborn Heights Transformation”, for submitting applications for employment and appointments across various city departments and municipal boards. The goal is to attract qualified individuals interested in serving the city’s roughly 62,000 residents, according to the latest official estimates.

Some of the open positions come with salaries reaching up to $100,000 per year.

Baydoun’s move comes after years of hiring stagnation and a growing number of vacancies across Dearborn Heights’ municipal departments, including the Police and Fire Departments, due to political infighting that obstructed city operations during the tenure of former Mayor Bill Bazzi, who recently took the oath of office as the U.S. ambassador to Tunisia.

Baydoun described the initiative as “an important step in the broader transformation” he envisions, centered on assembling a highly qualified, forward-looking team to lead Dearborn Heights into a new phase of growth and improved services.

The application window for the new positions will remain open until Thursday, Nov. 20, during which applicants can submit their materials online and select the jobs or positions they wish to pursue by visiting:

www.DearbornHeightsTransformation.com

“Dearborn Heights is at a pivotal moment in its history,” Baydoun said. “We are seeking the best and brightest individuals to help move our city forward. This is about building a government that operates with transparency, accountability and efficiency.”

He added that through the online portal, “you can apply for administrative roles, share your ideas and stay updated on key initiatives.”

As part of the transformation process, Baydoun also began this week selecting members for both his transition team and citizens advisory group, which will be composed of local community leaders and professionals who will provide recommendations on improving municipal operations and shaping the city’s future direction.

Baydoun said he will work with both groups “to set a new standard for local government”, explaining that “this process gives the city government and the residents it serves an opportunity to collaborate in contributing to Dearborn Heights’ success and future.”

“Thank you for joining our initiative to reimagine city government and better serve the residents of Dearborn Heights,” Baydoun said in a message addressed to those seeking positions within the city government.

“Today’s challenges require visionary leadership to develop infrastructure, improve safety, reduce the tax burden and deliver high-quality services,” he added, affirming that Dearborn Heights possesses all the ingredients needed for success, “but your participation is essential.”