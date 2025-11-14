Rejected absentee ballots could determine outcome of the Hamtramck mayoral election.

HAMTRAMCK — Hours after polls closed in Hamtramck’s November 4 municipal election, internal conflict erupted as the city found itself facing a razor-thin mayoral race, administrative upheaval and allegations of election irregularities.

Adam Alharbi, who leads the preliminary tally in the mayoral contest, filed a pre-emptive lawsuit against his challenger, Muhith Mahmood, who is attempting to overturn the result after early counts showed him trailing by 11 votes. The tensions escalated dramatically when City Clerk Rana Faraj was placed on administrative leave after 37 uncounted absentee ballots were discovered in her office.

Faraj disclosed the ballots the morning after the election. Alharbi responded the same day by turning to the courts to protect his narrow lead, which remains subject to review and certification by the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

Alharbi’s lawsuit cites residency violations, seeks court injunction

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Nabih Ayad against Mahmood, Faraj, the Hamtramck City Council and the Wayne County Election Commission, alleges that Mahmood is not legally eligible to run for mayor or hold elected office in Hamtramck because he does not meet the city’s required one-year residency rule outlined in the Hamtramck City Charter.

Ayad’s filing cites an independent investigation conducted earlier this year by the city in collaboration with a private firm. The investigation reportedly concluded in April that Mahmood had been residing in Troy, not at his declared address on Holbrook Street in Hamtramck, despite serving on the City Council. The Hamtramck City Council voted to keep him in office at the time.

The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order preventing Faraj from administering the oath of office to Mahmood, in the event a recount shifts the result in his favor, until the courts determine his eligibility.

Ayad added that he will also request a federal investigation into Mahmood’s residency because he said the Michigan State Police review has been insufficient.

“The people of Hamtramck know what’s happening,” Ayad told The Arab American News. “We feel there’s a lot of election fraud. We need a full, thorough investigation and we need federal intervention.”

Two City Council members, Mohammed Hassan and Muhtasin Sadman, have recently faced election fraud-related charges. Hassan is awaiting trial on allegations he falsified an absentee ballot application in 2023. Charges against Sadman were dismissed when witnesses failed to appear.

A bitter mayoral contest in a deeply divided city

Alharbi’s lawsuit intensifies an already heated fight for control of Hamtramck, a two-square-mile city of around 28,000 residents enclosed within Detroit.

Alharbi is running to succeed outgoing Mayor Amer Ghalib, who announced he would not seek re-election while awaiting potential Senate confirmation as U.S. ambassador to Kuwait.

In the unofficial results, Alharbi, a Yemeni American engineer aligned with Ghalib, received 44.5 percent (2,009 votes). Mahmood received 44.3 percent (1,998 votes). Write-in candidate Lynn Blasey earned roughly 11 percent, or about 500 votes.

Following the count, Mahmood immediately requested a recount, stating he remained “strongly hopeful.”

City Clerk Faraj acknowledged discrepancies between absentee ballots and voter rolls. Wayne County officials will conduct the recount, though the date has not been set.

Residency investigation: Surveillance, records, GPS data

The lawsuit leans heavily on the independent investigation, which used:

physical surveillance.

neighborhood canvassing.

GPS vehicle tracking.

Investigators concluded that Mahmood has lived in Troy for seven years.

The lawsuit states:

Mahmood’s Toyota Highlander was parked overnight at his wife’s Troy residence for about half the monitoring period.

Oakland County property and Michigan voter registration records list the Troy address as Mahmood’s primary residence.

A Troy neighbor reportedly told investigators Mahmood was seen there “frequently.”

Mahmood denies the accusations outright, calling them “completely false and offensive.” He says he works in real estate and owns properties in Hamtramck, Detroit, Center Line and Troy.

He acknowledged staying in Troy part-time so his daughter can attend school there but maintains he meets residency requirements.

Clerk suspended after uncounted ballots surface

The discovery of 37 absentee ballots triggered immediate backlash, leading to Faraj’s suspension on grounds of alleged election interference. The move has further undermined public confidence.

“These 37 ballots suddenly appeared, and now they’re being counted,” Alharbi said. “We don’t know where they came from and I don’t believe they should be included.”

“The entire election is now in question,” he told WXYZ-TV Channel 7.

Alharbi’s legal team claims at least one unauthorized individual entered the clerk’s office during voting hours, raising concerns about ballot integrity.

Mahmood: “I have the right to a fair recount”

Mahmood said he is disturbed by Faraj’s suspension and insists he has every right to demand a recount.

He said Faraj had informed him hundreds of ballots were still under review.

Mahmood also revealed that on November 6, Alharbi emailed him threatening, “If you do not challenge my victory, I will not file a lawsuit. Otherwise, I will sue you.”

Wayne County reviewing 180 absentee ballots

Beyond the 37 uncounted ballots, the Wayne County Election Commission is reviewing roughly 180 absentee ballots for signature verification. If a significant portion is validated, Mahmood could potentially overtake Alharbi.

Faraj has raised concerns about election irregularities in past cycles and once requested a formal investigation from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Dana Nessel later assigned a special prosecutor to investigate councilmen Mohammed Hassan, Abu Musa, Muhtasin Sadman and Mohammed Alsomiri over accusations including conspiring to collect absentee ballots from newly naturalized citizens, filling them out and paying for votes.

Attorney Amir Makled defends the clerk

Attorney Amir Makled, who has represented Hamtramck in previous matters, including the resignation of former Police Chief Jamil Altaheri, defended Faraj.

“I have always found her to be extremely honest, diligent and transparent,” he said. “Some Council members simply do not act in the best interests of the city.”

Makled added that political turmoil inside City Hall is long-standing.

Ayad threatens FBI involvement

Ayad said he will escalate his demands for outside oversight.

“We will file a complaint with the FBI and request that the Public Corruption Unit investigate Hamtramck City Hall and all ongoing public corruption cases,” he said.