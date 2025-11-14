Lamis Srour – Photo courtesy of Dearborn Public Schools Communications Office

DEARBORN – Lamis Srour was appointed interim superintendent of Dearborn Public Schools at the regular November Board of Education meeting on Monday, Nov. 10.

Srour has served as the executive director of student achievement over the Edsel Ford High School track since 2022. In addition to overseeing a dozen schools, she also leads curriculum design and initiatives at the elementary level and oversees all the early childhood programs. Additionally, she leads an interfaith consortium where local faith leaders connect with district cabinet-level staff to build relationships focused on sharing of information, providing clarity and collectively meeting the needs of their shared communities.

Before she was named an executive director, she served as an elementary school principal for nine years, during which time her school ranked among the top performing in the state in writing and literacy. Srour started with Dearborn Public Schools in 1998.

She told the board her plans will be to continue the district’s focus on improving attendance, addressing bullying and planning for the district’s infrastructure needs.

“As leaders we know growth takes years, but decline can happen quickly,” she said.

Srour told trustees that while she is glad to serve as interim superintendent, she would not be applying for the position.

“It’s possible that one of my colleagues could be my boss one day, and I would be honored to work for any of them,” Srour said at the meeting. The board voted 6-0 for her appointment, with Trustee Amer Zahr absent.

Her role as interim superintendent officially starts on Dec. 5.

Outgoing Superintendent Glenn Maleyko is leaving the district to lead the Michigan Department of Education as the next state superintendent of public instruction. He starts at the state on Dec. 8. He served as Dearborn’s superintendent for 10 years.

On Nov. 3, the Board of Education held a special training session and met with a representative from the Michigan Association of School Boards to talk about the process for hiring a new superintendent.

On Nov. 10, Board President Adel Mozip said the district will soon post a request for proposals (RFP) looking to hire a search firm to conduct the superintendent search. The firm will help the district gather input on what the community would like to see in the next superintendent. Applications would then be open. Trustees will be able to see all the applicants, but the firm would recommend the top five or six candidates for the board to interview. The names of those selected for an interview would then be made public. After the initial interviews, the board would select up to three finalists for more interviews, including meeting other stakeholders. Any candidate from outside of the district would also see more of the district’s schools and programs.

The board said it hopes to select a search firm at the Dec. 8 meeting. The search for a superintendent is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks.

– Dearborn Public Schools press release.