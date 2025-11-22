DEARBORN – In cooperation with Lebanese community organizations across Michigan, the Consulate General of Lebanon in Detroit will host an official celebration marking the 82nd anniversary of Lebanon’s Independence Day on Tuesday, November 25, at the Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn.

Community event returns after years of suspension

The reception, revived this year by Consul General Ibrahim Charara, who recently assumed his post, comes after several years of pause due to the impact of the Israeli war and the economic and financial crises Lebanon has faced in recent years. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m., with strong participation expected from Lebanese American community leaders, civic groups and cultural institutions.

Lebanon marks its Independence Day annually on November 22, commemorating the end of French colonial rule in 1943.

Charara said the resumption of Independence Day celebrations reflects Lebanese Americans’ commitment to their national heritage and their desire to maintain strong ties with their homeland despite the difficult challenges in Lebanon and the region.

“Marking Independence Day during such a critical time, while Israeli aggression continues and Lebanese lives are lost daily, is not merely symbolic,” Charara said. “It is a message that Lebanese people remain firmly committed to their right to life, freedom and sovereignty.”

He added that holding this commemoration despite hardship affirms that Lebanon, both at home and abroad, is determined to stand strong and defend its independence and resilience.

Voter registration for 2026 elections closes

In a related update, the Detroit consulate, which covers the U.S. Midwest, has officially closed registration for 2026 Lebanese parliamentary elections.

A total of 3,562 voters successfully registered, a noticeable drop from 4,532 registered voters in the 2022 cycle.

Charara noted that dozens of applications were returned due to technical errors. Applicants have been asked to correct and resubmit them by December 20.