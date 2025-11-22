DETROIT — Three Arab American young men from Dearborn have pleaded not guilty to federal terrorism charges during their appearance in U.S. District Court in Detroit on Monday, as their defense attorneys continue to call for due process and caution against rushing to judgment.

The defendants, Majed Mahmoud, 20, Mohmed Ali, 20, and his brother, Ayob Nasser, 19, appeared separately before Magistrate Judge Kimberly G. Altman, where they were formally advised of the charges against them and the maximum penalties they could face. They did not offer any statements during the hearing.

According to a federal grand jury indictment, the three defendants allegedly used encrypted messaging applications to discuss propaganda linked to the ISIS terrorist organization, trained at firearm ranges, acquired AR-style assault rifles, hunting rifles, handguns and tactical gear, and identified possible attack targets — including LGBTQ nightclubs in Ferndale, just north of Detroit, and the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio.

The defendants waived their right to a formal detention hearing and remained silent on the advice of their attorneys. Mahmoud and Ali have been detained without bond since their arrest during predawn FBI raids at their homes in Dearborn on October 31. Nasser was arrested several days later on November 5.

All three face up to 20 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization, in addition to up to 15 years for conspiracy to transport firearms and ammunition to commit a terrorist offense.

Federal authorities say the defendants are part of a broader, multi-state investigation involving eight individuals, including two minors from Dearborn. Agents arrested a New Jersey man at Newark Liberty International Airport for allegedly attempting to travel overseas to join ISIS. Another New Jersey resident and a Washington State man were also detained for allegedly participating in the same encrypted extremist chat group.

Prosecutors state those arrested outside Michigan were exploring separate ISIS-inspired plots, while communicating within the same online network monitored by the FBI for roughly a year.

Additionally, five sources told The Detroit News that the Halloween-night raids resulted in the arrests of two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, who are facing federal juvenile charges and will be prosecuted as minors.