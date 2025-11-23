Adam Alharbi wins Hamtramck’s mayoral race by six votes

HAMTRAMCK – After two weeks of uncertainty and debate over the final outcome of Hamtramck’s mayoral election on November 4, the Wayne County Board of Canvassers officially certified the victory of Arab American candidate Adam Alharbi, by a razor-thin margin of six votes over his challenger, Bangladeshi American and sitting City Councilman Muhith Mahmood.

Despite the certification, the contest for Hamtramck’s top office is far from resolved. Mahmood immediately filed a request — at his own expense — for a full recount, setting the stage for what could become an extended legal and political battle.

Final numbers and vote breakdown

According to the official certified tally, which included review of 120 absentee ballots initially set aside pending signature verification, Alharbi finished with 2,066 votes (44.6 percent), compared to 2,060 votes (44.4 percent) for Mahmood. Write-in candidate Lynn Blasey received 504 votes (10.8 percent).

Election results revealed a sharp divide between voting methods:

• In-person Election Day votes: Alharbi 806 — Mahmood 497

• Absentee ballots: Mahmood 1,563 — Alharbi 1,260

The initial Election Night count had Alharbi ahead by 11 votes (2,009 to 1,998). That discrepancy, combined with long-running concerns about election administration in Hamtramck, triggered deeper scrutiny and political tensions.

Those concerns grew after City Clerk Rana Faraj disclosed that 37 absentee ballots were discovered uncounted after polls closed.

Ballot controversy and clerk suspended

Mahmood quickly demanded those ballots, believed to come predominantly from Bangladeshi American voters, be included in the tally.

Meanwhile, Alharbi filed a pre-emptive lawsuit seeking to disqualify Mahmood, citing alleged residency violations, claiming he does not legally live in Hamtramck as required by the city charter.

Amid the turmoil, the city placed Clerk Faraj on administrative leave under suspicion of improper handling of ballots.

During a November 13 hearing before the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Faraj testified that a staff member found the 37 absentee ballots in unsealed envelopes.

The board, split 2–2 along party lines, ultimately voted not to count them. Democrats argued voters should not be punished for officials’ mistakes. Republicans argued the ballots violated chain-of-custody rules.

Observers noted that Alharbi enjoys support from Mayor Amer Ghalib and Republican circles tied to President Trump’s political operations, while Mahmood is aligned with the Democratic Party, mirroring the partisan divide in the board’s deadlock.

Certification stands, recount begins

Without the disputed ballots, canvassers evaluated 120 additional absentee ballots flagged for signature mismatches, which resulted in Alharbi’s narrow six-vote lead becoming the certified final outcome.

Just one day earlier, Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Fresard had denied Alharbi’s emergency motion seeking to block certification if Mahmood finished ahead.

Alharbi’s lawsuit, filed by attorney Nabih Ayad, cites a private investigative report alleging Mahmood resides in Troy, while Michigan State Police continue a separate inquiry. Mahmood has repeatedly rejected the residency claims.

Legal claims widen

Following certification, Ayad confirmed both the recount and court case will proceed — naming Mahmood, Faraj, the city of Hamtramck and the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

“We will continue fighting for transparency and election integrity in Hamtramck,” Ayad said. “Residents deserve confidence in their democratic process.”

Ayad also revealed he requested FBI involvement to investigate potential electoral misconduct.

“The new mayor owes it to the people to eliminate fraud and uphold the city charter.”

He added that even if Mahmood ultimately remains eligible to run.

“We will continue the struggle for the people of Hamtramck,” he said.

“The only person with clean hands in this case,” Ayad said of Alharbi, noting that he was not part of previous city leadership.

Candidates stress unity, and accountability

Alharbi said he intends to strengthen community cohesion once sworn in.

“I was not running for a race, religion or a specific group. I ran to serve all residents equally.”

Mahmood, who shook hands with Alharbi after the certification meeting, expressed confidence in due process.

“Someone has to lose at the end of the day — that’s democracy,” he said. “But excluding 37 absentee votes raises serious concerns. That was not the right call.”

He confirmed he has already begun the official recount request and will pay the required costs if the results remain unchanged.