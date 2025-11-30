The community mourns the passing of Chaldean Leader Nabby Yono at 75

SOUTHFIELD — The Chaldean Iraqi American community in Metro Detroit has lost one of its prominent figures with the passing of businessman and community leader Nabby Yono, who died on November 21, at the age of 75.

According to the family’s obituary, Yono was, “a loving husband, father and proud grandfather. He was born in Basra, Iraq, and immigrated to the United States at age 18.”

The statement describes Yono as “a successful entrepreneur who later devoted himself to community service, his true passion”, adding that he was “a pillar of his community, known for his strong presence and generous heart.”

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Jalaba), his son, Justin (Jamil), his daughter, Ashley and three grandchildren, the youngest still unborn.

Born on October 6, 1950, Yono began his career in the grocery industry after arriving in the United States. He founded and operated Orchard Foods and Extra Foods from 1972 to 2003. The market, known for selling halal meats and international groceries, continues to serve customers on Orchard Lake Road in Farmington Hills.

Yono was also a leading figure in the Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA), formerly known as the Associated Food and Petroleum Dealers, serving as chairman of the board from 1994 to 1995, and later as a long-time member of its board of trustees. Established in 1910, the MIRA today represents thousands of retailers across Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.

Alongside his advocacy for small business owners, Yono devoted much of his life to community relations. He held the position of vice president of the Arab American and Chaldean Council (ACC) for nearly two decades, from January 2006 until May 2025.

A funeral Mass was held Monday morning at Mother of God Chaldean Catholic Cathedral on Berg Road in Southfield, attended by a large gathering of relatives, clergy and community leaders. Yono was later laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery on 10 Mile Road in Southfield.

The family received condolences later that day at Regency Manor and Banquet Center on 12 Mile Road, also in Southfield.

Many Arab American and Chaldean organizations issued statements mourning Yono’s passing.

The Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL) expressed “deep sorrow over the loss of a respected community leader, businessman and devoted advocate for Chaldean and Middle Eastern communities in Michigan.”

“His generosity, integrity and unwavering commitment to helping others left an indelible mark on everyone who knew him,” the statement read.

The ACRL praised Yono’s dedicated service, “building bridges among communities, supporting families in need and creating job opportunities for countless individuals”, stating that his legacy, “extended far beyond his business success and reflected a lifelong commitment to service, compassion and unity.”

The Arab American and Chaldean Council (ACC) also mourned Yono “with deep sadness”, offering “heartfelt condolences to his wife, children and grandchildren.”

The Midwest Independent Retailers Association (MIRA) remembered Yono’s “legacy of compassion and strength” as a lasting inspiration.

“His commitment to elevating independent retailers and strengthening the communities they serve never wavered.”

The MIRA offered special condolences to Yono’s wife, an active member of the organization.

“She is deeply loved by our family, and we stand by her in this difficult time. All who knew them could feel the deep love they shared.”