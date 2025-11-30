Lebanese Consul General Ibrahim Khalil Charara speaks at the Lebanese Independence Day celebration in Dearborn, November 25. - Photo by Abbas Shehab

DEARBORN — After years of postponement due to financial difficulties and the devastating toll of Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon, the Consulate General of Lebanon in Detroit revived its annual Independence Day celebration this past Tuesday at the Bint Jebail Cultural Center in Dearborn.

The event drew an unexpectedly large turnout of Lebanese Americans from across Michigan, and several neighboring states, filling the hall with a festive atmosphere of patriotism, resilience and cultural pride. Many attendees noted the emotional weight of celebrating independence while Lebanon continues to face serious political, economic and security challenges.

The dignitaries attending included Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Lebanese Consul General Ibrahim Khalil Charara, Judge David Turfe, Judge Sam Salamey, Judge Helal Farhat, Judge Susan Dabaja, Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, community and religious leaders, physicians, lawyers, business owners and community activists. The crowd exceeded capacity, prompting organizers to add more seating as guests continued to arrive throughout the evening.

A night of reverence for Lebanon’s sacrifice

The ceremony was emceed by community advocate and real estate agent Leila Fawaz, who opened the program with the U.S. and Lebanese national anthems, followed by a moment of silence to honor Lebanese martyrs, particularly those killed during the past two years of ongoing Israeli attacks.

Fawaz reflected on the enduring significance of Lebanese independence, first secured on November 22, 1943:

“Independence means freeing our country from subjugation, our politics from dependency and our economy from corruption — so that Lebanon’s national decisions reflect the true aspirations of its people, in all their diversity.”

She highlighted the Detroit region as one of the world’s strongest centers of Lebanese diaspora unity:

“This community stands together as one, preserving cultural identity, strengthening family ties and maintaining an unbreakable bond with the homeland.”

Judge Turfe: Lebanon lives in every generation

Turfe, chief judge of the 19th District Court in Dearborn Heights and president of the Bint Jebail Cultural Center, described the milestone as a defining moment shared by Lebanese across the world.

“We celebrate the sacrifices of those who secured independence, and we pledge to continue defending freedom and sovereignty for future generations,” Turfe said.

He noted that Lebanon’s diaspora remains an integral extension of the nation.

“Lebanon is not only where we came from — it lives in every one of us, and in every generation born outside its borders.”

Consul General Charara: Unity is Lebanon’s shield

In his first Independence Day address since assuming office in Detroit, Consul General Charara delivered an emotional message acknowledging Lebanon’s painful present.

“I stand before you during a destructive and bloody assault that continues to exhaust our beloved nation,” Charara said. “Yet Lebanon renews its independence every day — through the unity and determination of its people, at home and abroad.”

He emphasized that independence is not a memory, but an ongoing responsibility.

“We reject every identity smaller than Lebanon, and we believe in the finality of its entity and the richness of its diversity.”

Charara also underscored the role of the Lebanese Armed Forces, describing national unity as the “true guarantee of sovereignty and freedom.”

Michigan’s leadership expresses solidarity

Gilchrist, who is campaigning to become Michigan’s next governor, affirmed the Lebanese community’s vital contribution to the state.

“Michigan is not defined only by its Great Lakes, but by great people like you, who never forget where they come from while helping build a stronger future for us all,” he said.

“Lebanese Americans will always have a place, opportunities and safety here in Michigan,” he added.

Gilchrist called the celebration a source of personal pride, expressing admiration for the community’s hard work, talent and civic engagement.

Honoring exceptional community leaders

A major highlight of the evening was a recognition ceremony led by:

• Lebanese Consul General Ibrahim Khalil Charara

• Judge Sam Salamey, chief judge of the 20th District Court in Dearborn

• Judge David Turfe, chief judge of the 19th District Court of Dearborn Heights.

• Naim Bazzi, board member of the Bint Jebail Cultural Center

• Imad Mohamad — owner of Galata Sweets Café in Dearborn

In addition to honoring Osama Siblani, publisher of The Arab American News, the Consulate recognized the following prominent leaders:

Honoree Role / Affiliation Contribution Area Rabha Eidi Community advocate Civic and social empowerment Father George Shalhoub St. Mary’s Antiochian Orthodox Church, Livonia Religious and pastoral service Dr. Raymond C. Hilu, MD Henry Ford Health Medical excellence in public health Dr. Mohamad Bydon Chair of neurological surgery, University of Chicago Globally recognized medical innovation

A tribute to Lebanon’s gifts to the world

Dr. Bydon, who grew up in Dearborn, delivered a passionate tribute to Lebanon’s historical contributions.

“Lebanon gave humanity the alphabet, mathematics, engineering — the foundations of world civilization,” he told the audience. “Whenever you look at your watch, remember Lebanon.”

His remarks drew a standing ovation.

Music, poetry and heritage

The evening also featured:

• A poetic zajal performance by Emad Zain Chuaib, celebrating Lebanon’s beauty and resilience

• Live music and patriotic songs by Lebanese star singer Hadi Khalil

• Passionate dabke performances by the St. Sharbel Maronite Church folk dance troupe

Guests waved Lebanese flags and joined in spirited singing, reflecting both joy and yearning for peace and justice in the homeland.

A celebration of pride, resilience and hope

Despite Lebanon’s ongoing hardships, war, displacement and economic collapse, the event showcased a united diaspora committed to supporting Lebanon’s sovereignty, dignity and recovery.

“Lebanon is the land where hope grows from the ashes of pain,” Charara said. “May independence be completed soon — by liberating all occupied territory and securing dignity and safety for every Lebanese.”

The celebration concluded with attendees reaffirming their shared mission to ensure Lebanon’s independence is safeguarded for generations to come.