Abdullah Hammoud speaks at the press conference, surrounded by state, county, city, community and religious leaders in Dearborn, on Friday, November 21. - Photo by Dearborn.org

DEARBORN – In response to a campaign of hatred and religious incitement led by a group of anti-Muslim Americans, the city of Dearborn held an expanded press conference on Friday, November 21, with the notable participation of Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, along with several political, religious and community leaders.

A symbolic location for unity

The Interfaith Center on Ford Road, which includes various Islamic and Christian institutions, was chosen as the venue for its symbolism reflecting Dearborn’s unique religious pluralism, where Muslims, Christians and others live side-by-side.

Speakers focused on condemning the anti-Islam protests led by activists from outside Michigan, describing them as foreign to a “safe and welcoming” Dearborn, and reaffirming their refusal to turn the city into a staging ground for political or media experiments at the expense of residents’ unity and safety.

Months of online smears against Dearborn

Over recent months, Dearborn has faced a persistent wave of incitement, with some portraying the city as an “Islamic colony.” That rhetoric prompted a Republican candidate for governor to call for a demonstration in “solidarity” with the city’s Christians and to oppose what he claimed was the enforcement of Islamic Sharia law in Dearborn. However, the candidate, Anthony Hudson, soon backed away from his inflammatory call and apologized to residents after visiting several mosques and speaking with members of the local community.

Florida agitator leads Qur’an-desecration protest

But that did not stop a group of anti-Muslim demonstrators — who traveled from outside the state — from continuing the protest under the banner “Americans Against Islamization”, led by a hardline activist from Florida named Jake Lang.

The demonstration resulted in limited clashes with local residents after Lang attempted to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Qur’an, before police intervened to separate the groups and prevent further escalation.

Mayor Hammoud: Dearborn will not be divided

During the press conference, Mayor Hammoud stressed that the incident was an attempt to showcase hatred and sow division among neighbors.

“Our city was targeted once again simply because of who we are: a diverse community home to people of many religious and ethnic backgrounds,” Hammoud said. “Those who came to stir up chaos have no real connection to Dearborn; they came to manufacture anger and divide neighbors.”

He noted that holding the press event outside houses of worship was a message in itself.

“Coexistence is what bothers extremists, because it reminds them of the basic principle of this country, that everyone is created equal,” he said.

Hammoud emphasized that Dearborn will remain a model of a city that embraces all people and refuses to be used as a tool in a political conflict manufactured elsewhere.

Tlaib: Hate speech targets an entire community

Tlaib, who represents Dearborn among other cities in the U.S. House of Representatives, said that the incident was not a simple disagreement in opinion, but rather a wave of hate speech aimed at an entire community.

“Our neighbors — no matter their religion or background — do not deserve to be the target of violent and demeaning rhetoric from people who do not live here and do not understand this community,” she said.

Tlaib stressed that the community will not allow a damaging stereotype to be imposed on the city, which will remain “a city of love”, rejecting attempts by extremist outsiders seeking attention or political gain.

Gilchrist warns of normalizing political violence

Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist warned of the dangers of normalizing political violence and direct threats against communities under the guise of “differences of opinion.”

“What happened in Dearborn is a clear example of a threat facing the entire country,” he said, affirming that officials must reject this behavior and ensure that Michigan is not a playground for those who spread fear and hatred. “You are not alone, and we will work to ensure Dearborn — and all cities in this state — remain safe for every resident.”

Benson: Protecting Dearborn is protecting Democracy

Secretary Benson stressed that what happened in Dearborn does not target this city alone but poses a threat to any city that could be singled out in the same manner.

“If you come to target one of us, you target all of us,” she said, noting that “protecting Dearborn residents from hate is part of protecting democracy everywhere.”

Wayne County leaders reinforce support

The 3 p.m. press conference was also attended by additional officials from Dearborn, Wayne County Commissioner Sam Baydoun, Wayne County Treasurer Eric Sabree, members of the state legislature and representatives from local civil rights and faith-based organizations.

In a separate statement, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans affirmed that the county stands firmly against all forms of hatred. He said the racist rhetoric expressed by extremist protesters in Dearborn “does not represent the values of Wayne County, its communities or the nearly two million people who call this county home.”

“Their goal is to divide the community, spread fear and turn neighbor against neighbor — and we refuse to let them succeed,” Evans said.

He added that Dearborn is “a proud and resilient city” that enjoys the county’s full support.

Evans concluded by stressing that the county’s joint work with local authorities will continue.

“There is no place for hatred here, and we will confront these destructive attempts with unity, not intimidation.”