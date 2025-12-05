Dr. Oumair Aejaz. – Photo courtesy of the Oakland County Sheriff's Department

PONTIAC – On Tuesday, the Oakland County Circuit Court sentenced an Indian American physician to a minimum of 35 years in prison after he secretly filmed several underage girls and women in changing rooms at a local swim school, and after police discovered videos of him sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl.

Dr. Oumair Aejaz, 41, of Rochester Hills, declined in October to enter a plea to the 31 counts of criminal sexual conduct and related offenses filed against him.

Before issuing the sentence, Judge Martha Anderson described Aejaz’s actions as “depraved” and sentenced him to 35 to 60 years behind bars, noting that many of the charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

You are a predator. You are a narcissist. You are a sadist. — Judge Martha Anderson

“You are a predator,” Judge Anderson told Aejaz, who remained silent throughout the hearing. “You are a narcissist. You are a sadist. How can any human being descend to such a vile level?”

After the charges against Aejaz were filed in August 2024, his wife told police he had secretly recorded her, their two children and female relatives inside their Rochester Hills home. She also said she found videos of people undressing at Goldfish Swim School in the same city.

When police seized and searched Aejaz’s phone, investigators found videos showing him sexually assaulting a young girl, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Aejaz had installed hidden cameras inside the changing rooms and also carried small devices himself to secretly record naked individuals, footage later recovered from electronic devices seized from his home.

Investigators said in August 2024 that the case represented “the tip of the iceberg”, suggesting the possibility of hundreds of additional victims.

Aejaz had been working in the United States under an employment visa since 2011. He obtained a limited educational medical license from the state in 2011, which expired in 2015, according to records from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA).

He completed his medical residency at the Detroit Medical Center, Sinai-Grace Hospital, then moved to Alabama in 2018 before returning to Oakland County to practice as an internal medicine physician after securing a state license.

Before the sentencing, four victims delivered statements in court Tuesday morning. Two said they had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after learning they had been filmed naked without their knowledge.

You are a waste of the air we breathe. — Survivor Morgan Dean

Morgan Dean, who was recorded by Aejaz along with her child, said she has lived in constant fear of being watched through windows since discovering what happened.

Dean repeatedly asked Aejaz to look her in the eyes, but he refused.

“You are a waste of the air we breathe,” she told him.

She urged the court to impose the harshest possible sentence.

Although the judge stopped short of issuing a life sentence, Dean said she was relieved by the punishment.