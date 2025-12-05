Thousands of applicants from 19 countries are seeing their naturalization and immigration cases frozen overnight.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Wednesday, citing security concerns and the need to protect “the future of the United States”, the Trump administration halted immigration and naturalization procedures for thousands of applicants from 19 countries currently subject to travel ban restrictions, including Yemen, Somalia, Libya and Sudan.

The measures apply to all nationals of those countries who are still in the process of obtaining lawful permanent residence or U.S. citizenship, including individuals who have already passed their naturalization exams but have not yet taken the Oath of Allegiance.

The directive also covers immigrants who entered the United States after former President Biden took office on January 20, 2021, all of whom must now undergo new, individual security interviews to assess whether they may pose a national security threat, according to the updated guidance.

Under the memorandum issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), affected applicants received notices canceling their previously scheduled naturalization ceremonies.

The countries included in the decision are Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Iran, Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Chad, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

This freeze comes as part of a broader review of immigration policies adopted under the Biden administration. USCIS stated that the current administration is reassessing “all privileges” previously granted to immigrants from countries deemed to fall within a security-risk category.

The administration says it will grant citizenship only to “the best among applicants”, a statement that sparked widespread criticism.

According to The New York Times, the new review effectively means halting the acceptance and processing of Green card and naturalization applications, including cases that have been pending for years.

Data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shows that more than 720,000 permanent resident cards were issued to nationals of these countries between 2021 and early 2024, highlighting the magnitude of the potential impact.

Newsweek reported, citing immigration attorneys, that USCIS offices have already begun canceling scheduled interviews for applicants from these countries without explanation or providing new dates, leaving many families in a state of deep anxiety, especially those who have waited years to complete their final steps toward permanent residence or citizenship.

These measures were implemented just days after a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., in which an Afghan migrant, admitted to the United States under Biden-era refugee resettlement pathways, and granted asylum by Trump, was accused of killing one National Guard member and seriously injuring another. The Trump administration used the incident to reinforce its argument for heightened vetting and reassessing immigration programs established in recent years for individuals from high-risk countries.

The Department of Homeland Security said the new actions are meant to ensure that all individuals approved for citizenship are “the best among applicants”, adding that the administration will not “take risks” when it comes to the nation’s future.

The statement sparked widespread criticism, with attorneys and human-rights advocates calling it a broad, punitive approach that fails to distinguish between individuals, effectively punishing thousands who followed the law and endured years of screening.

The Trump administration’s decision is expected to face a wave of challenges in federal courts, especially because freezing naturalization cases touches on sensitive judicial and constitutional authorities, suggesting that uncertainty will continue to loom over the tens of thousands of families affected by the order.