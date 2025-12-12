Dearborn community celebrates Divine Child’s state championship win

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud joined the victory parade on Monday celebrating Divine Child High School’s state championship win in the 2025 Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Division 4 football season.

The Falcons of the private, Catholic Divine Child High School achieved their first state title since 1985 after defeating the Unity Christian High School Crusaders of Hudsonville (West Michigan) by a single point, 23–22.

The championship game took place on November 28 at Ford Field in downtown Detroit, concluding the statewide high school football season, which is organized each year by the MHSAA.

The association divides public and private high schools into eight divisions based on student enrollment, and also runs eight-player football championships for smaller schools.

Mayor Hammoud joined the celebratory procession through West Dearborn, accompanied by the school band and cheer team. He also took part in the awards ceremony for players and their families, held with the participation of school administrators and other local officials.

“The city of Dearborn is incredibly proud of the Falcons and their historic victory,” Hammoud said, adding that the championship “reflects the spirit and determination of the Divine Child community.”

Divine Child Schools, which enroll approximately 1,500 students from kindergarten through grade 12, are among the largest private school systems in Michigan, founded in 1958.