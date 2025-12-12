The donated Christmas tree stands in front of Dearborn Heights City Hall and (inset) the donor, Sam Hussein, president of Metrotech Automotive group

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Thanks to a generous donation from Arab American businessman Sam Hussein and the cooperation of a local Oakland County tree farm, the city of Dearborn Heights was able to light its Christmas tree on schedule on Friday, December 12 — just hours after the event was close to being canceled due to a delayed shipment from China.

Hussein intervened at the last minute, purchasing a 40-foot Norwegian spruce from Huff Tree Farm in Highland Township. The farm rapidly transported and installed the massive tree in front of City Hall two days before the ceremony, giving city staff the time needed to decorate and light it.

According to officials, the natural tree, which will remain a central feature of the city’s annual holiday celebrations for years to come — replaces the artificial tree ordered by the outgoing administration of former mayor Bill Bazzi. That imported tree arrived too late, showing up only the day before the scheduled event.

Newly elected Mayor Mo Baydoun confirmed that the low-cost artificial tree, ordered from overseas, would not arrive in time. The city received notice that it would not be delivered until Thursday, “which would be far too late to set it up and decorate it for the following day,” he said.

This left Baydoun’s administration with only two options: Cancel the event entirely or find an alternative tree on extremely short notice.

The co-owner of Huff Tree Farm said city representatives arrived looking for a large Christmas tree and he immediately offered them “the most beautiful tree” on his property, a towering Norwegian spruce valued at about $10,000. Businessman Sam Hussein stepped forward and paid for the tree, covering all delivery and installation costs with additional support from the Farm.

The enormous spruce arrived just in time. It was lifted into place with heavy machinery amid falling snow, creating a dramatic scene in the public square outside City Hall. The installation drew enthusiastic reactions on social media, with many praising the generous gesture by the Muslim American businessman as a symbol of unity during the holiday season. Others commended the immigrant entrepreneur for supporting his diverse community.

Hussein, a Northville resident, is the president and CEO of Metrotech Automotive Group a repair service company based in Dearborn, and a co-owner of J & T Crova Towing company.

Mayor Baydoun said this year’s tree lighting represented more than a seasonal tradition; it embodied “a symbol of unity and coexistence” in the face of rising hate and division.

“As a Muslim mayor, born and raised here, we continue to coexist and celebrate the traditions of Christmas,” Baydoun said, emphasizing that Dearborn Heights is “a united community. We will remain united, and we will continue to work, love and respect all faiths.”