Qakish (center) with members of the association’s board. - Photo by The Arab American News

LIVONIA — With a remarkable turnout of women from the Jordanian American community in Michigan, the American Jordanian Women’s Association (AJWA) hosted a vibrant social and cultural evening on Friday, December 5, at St. Mary’s Banquet Hall in Livonia to celebrate the organization’s second anniversary. The event showcased traditional Jordanian heritage and a strong spirit of community belonging.

AJWA President Sahar Qakish opened the evening with welcoming remarks, expressing deep appreciation for the community’s ongoing engagement with the association’s programs. She noted that the distinguished presence of women inspires the AJWA to continue expanding initiatives that place women at the forefront of community leadership.

“We gather tonight to renew our bonds and affirm that a woman is not just an individual… but a social force capable of building and giving,” Qakish said.

She also extended heartfelt thanks to the AJWA’s board members, Raneen Nunu, Hilda Qakish-Masarweh, Suhad Tadros, Ikhlas Dababneh, Afnan Sweidan and Inaam Hattar, emphasizing that each plays a key role in the association’s achievements over the past two years.

The evening featured folkloric and musical performances that drew enthusiastic participation, blending Jordanian and Arabic songs in a way that evoked warm memories of home and family gatherings for the women in attendance. The event also included an exhibition of handmade products by community women, such as traditional crafts, artisanal goods and homemade foods , offering a practical platform to support small businesses and elevate the economic role of Jordanian American women.

“Here, we feel closer to home… and that our presence and contributions are celebrated,” one attendee told The Arab American News.

Another said that gatherings like this “ease the pressures of living abroad and create support networks for us.”

Qakish highlighted that 2025 was a milestone year for educational achievements, noting that the association awarded six scholarships totaling nearly $28,000 to Jordanian female students pursuing university studies in the United States. This accomplishment, she said, stemmed from strong partnerships, particularly the AJWA’s collaboration with the nonprofit American Community’s Council (ACC), founded by community leader Dr. Haifa Fakhouri.

She gave special thanks to the scholarship committee, chaired by Nancy Haddad, for its extensive work evaluating applications and selecting recipients based on rigorous criteria supporting academic excellence and student ambition.

Qakish also announced that the AJWA’s board will meet early next year to discuss expanding the organization’s programs and enhancing its focus on educational initiatives. She noted that scholarship applications for 2026 are now open through the website, Ajwa-mi.org.

About the association

Founded in Michigan in 2023, the American Jordanian Women’s Association aims to strengthen women’s presence in educational, social, economic and cultural fields.

In addition to offering academic scholarships and organizing artistic and social events, the AJWA’s work over the past two years has helped build a strong network of leading and active women who contribute significantly to community development and representation.

In comments to The Arab American News during the event, Qakish affirmed that Jordanian women in Michigan have become essential partners in planning, execution and leadership, noting that their participation now extends far beyond attendance, they have become influential agents of change.

“Every initiative launched by the association,” she said, “is a long-term investment in a generation capable of creativity and shaping the future.”

Qakish concluded by thanking The Arab American News for its coverage of community events.

“The Arab American News is a media partner we are proud of,” she said. “Journalism is not just reporting events, it documents a community’s journey and identity.”