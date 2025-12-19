Canton police bust counterfeiting ring, arrest three in Detroit raid

The three defendants, Darion Daniels, Darrien Daniels and Renard Scales

CANTON — Last week, following an investigation launched by Canton Township police after noticing an increase in the circulation of counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses, prosecutors said authorities arrested a three-person ring at a Detroit home where the fake currency was allegedly being produced.

Arrested were Darrion Daniels,26, his brother, Darrien Daniels, 24, and Renard Scales, 25. The raid also led to the seizure of evidence linked to counterfeit production, including printers, chemicals, tools and ink, as well as stolen firearms.

All three men were charged with possession of counterfeit currency and possession of counterfeiting devices. Darrion and Darrien Daniels also face weapons-related charges.

A Detroit court set bond at $100,000 for each of the three defendants. They are scheduled to appear in court again on December 30.

Canton police began the investigation in November after determining that neighboring communities were also experiencing an uptick in counterfeit $100 bills. Authorities estimate that nearly 50 local businesses across the Detroit metropolitan area were affected.

During the investigation, police arrested an Inkster man suspected of involvement after he used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase pizza at two separate restaurants in Oakland County. The suspect, Lavon Smith, 21, is facing a separate prosecution.

Working in coordination with Plymouth and Northville Police and the U.S. Secret Service, investigators traced the counterfeit bills to a residence on the 17000 block of Salem Street in Detroit. Local and federal law enforcement raided the home on December 11, leading to the arrest of the three suspects.

Although counterfeiting currency is a federal crime, local courts are permitted to hear such cases, with convicted individuals serving their sentences in federal prison. Those found guilty of counterfeiting U.S. currency face penalties of up to 20 years in prison, or life imprisonment for repeat offenses.