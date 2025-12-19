Dr. Khalil Choucair

DETROIT — The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute has appointed Khalil Choucair, M.D., MSc, a medical oncologist, to its Thoracic Oncology and Phase I Clinical Trials Multidisciplinary Teams, strengthening the institute’s expertise in advanced lung and thoracic cancer care.

Dr. Choucair began seeing patients in July at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit and Karmanos Cancer Institute-Dearborn, following the completion of his hematology and oncology clinical fellowship at Karmanos. During his fellowship, he served as chief fellow and worked closely with Karmanos oncologists and scientific researchers.

“Karmanos is an esteemed and renowned institution where some of the best minds are studying daily to find the most effective cancer therapies,” Choucair said. “Having the opportunity to continue my practice and research here is a privilege, and I look forward to contributing to advancements that will benefit patients not only in Detroit and Michigan, but around the world.”

As part of the Thoracic Oncology team, Choucair specializes in the treatment of lung cancer, esophageal cancer, mesothelioma, thymoma and thymic carcinoma. His research interests include thoracic oncology biomarkers, small cell lung cancer therapies, precision and tumor-agnostic oncology, immune modulation in cancer, and biomarker development, with a focus on understanding disease evolution and treatment response.

Choucair is also a member of the Phase I Clinical Trials team, which studies new cancer drugs, therapies and combinations that have demonstrated promise in laboratory settings. These early-stage trials, conducted prior to U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, play a critical role in developing future standards of care.

Dr. Choucair has a deep passion for thoracic oncology and advancing therapies, and he has already made significant contributions to our team. – Dr. George Yoo, chief officer at Karmanos

“It’s been a pleasure to watch Dr. Choucair grow as both a physician and researcher,” said George Yoo, M.D., FACS, chief medical officer at Karmanos Cancer Hospital. “He has a deep passion for thoracic oncology and advancing therapies, and he has already made significant contributions to the Thoracic Oncology MDT, including helping plan the annual Lung Cancer Symposium.”

Choucair co-directed this year’s Lung Cancer Symposium alongside Hirva Mamdani, M.D., medical oncologist and leader of the Thoracic Oncology Multidisciplinary Team. He is also committed to educating future cancer specialists and scientists, serving since 2023 on the advisory board of Karmanos’ Office of Cancer Research, Training and Education Coordination. In addition, he holds an appointment as clinical assistant professor in the Department of Oncology at Wayne State University School of Medicine.

Prior to his fellowship at Karmanos, Choucair completed a research fellowship in precision oncology clinical trials at the Eleanor N. Dana Cancer Center at the University of Toledo. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees at McGill University in Canada, where he completed a Master of Science in Experimental Medicine focused on developing prognostic biomarkers for patient stratification.

He received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut in Lebanon and completed his residency training at the University of Kansas, where he served as chief resident for Research Development. He has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed scientific publications.

He is an active member of several professional organizations, including the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the Michigan Society of Hematology and Oncology and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer.

Patients can learn more about Dr. Choucair or request an appointment by visiting karmanos.org or calling 1-800-KARMANOS.