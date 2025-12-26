Hussein Berry announcing his run for State Senate in July. – File photo

DEARBORN — Former Dearborn Board of Education member Hussein Berry announced last week that he is running for the Michigan House of Representatives as a Democrat in District 3, setting up a potential primary challenge against incumbent Rep. Alabas Farhat, who is seeking re-election next year for his third term in the House.

District 3 includes most of Dearborn and parts of west Detroit and is one of the most heavily Arab American populated districts in Michigan.

Berry’s announcement came unexpectedly, roughly six months after he launched a campaign for the Michigan Senate in District 2, which covers all of Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, along with portions of west Detroit and northern Allen Park.

Berry explains switch from Senate to House

Berry told The Arab American News that he decided to shift from the Senate race to the House contest after being told on November 23 that Farhat intended to run for the Senate and vacate his House seat, a claim Farhat vehemently disputes.

Based on that understanding, Berry said he formally filed paperwork to run for House District 3 on November 25, citing his belief that the district deserves “strong and sustainable representation.”

“My decision comes entirely from my deep connection to this community,” Berry said. “I was raised here, I built businesses here and I have spent my life serving the people of this district.”

Berry added that he is a daily presence in the community and believes District 3 should be represented by someone deeply rooted in it.

“I know this community well. I am here every day,” he said. “I’ve listened closely to residents, especially during a time when many people are frustrated and concerned about recent developments.”

Berry stressed that his motivation is service, not ambition.

My goal is to serve the community, not to seek power or political titles. – Hussein Berry

Background and community ties

Berry, 62, is a longtime real estate agent with more than three decades of experience and previously served three terms on the Dearborn Board of Education, elected in 2009, 2016 and 2022. The board oversees Dearborn Public Schools, the third largest school district in the state, and Henry Ford College.

Although his term was set to run through 2028, Berry abruptly resigned from the school board in August at a critical period for the Dearborn School Board without explaining the reason for his decision, weeks after launching his Senate campaign in July.

In his campaign announcement, Berry also highlighted his longtime involvement with the Dearborn Football and Cheer League, a youth organization he helped found 25 years ago and currently chairs. The league serves children ages 6 to 14, teaching football and cheerleading skills.

In a short campaign video posted on social media, Berry emphasized public safety, infrastructure improvements, clean and safe drinking water, quality education, affordable housing and fair economic opportunity.

“I’m ready to earn your support,” Berry said in the video. “I look forward to speaking with you at your doors.”

Farhat responds: “I never said I was running for State Senate”

In response to Berry’s claims, Farhat told The Arab American News that he never informed anyone that he intended to run for the Michigan Senate.

“I was encouraged by many to consider a run for the state Senate, and out of respect for those conversations, I took the time to listen and meet with others that were interested,” Farhat said. “At no point did I share with anyone that I intended to run for State Senate.”

Farhat said that after discussions with close advisers during Labor Day weekend in September, he made a firm decision to remain in the House and to retain his seat.

“After talking with those closest to me over Labor Day weekend, I made a clear decision: the best way for me to keep fighting for working families is right where I am, doing the job I was elected to do in the House,” he said.

Farhat emphasized that his focus remains on delivering results for the district rather than pursuing higher office.

“Right now, people are looking for leadership that shows up, stays focused and puts the work ahead of personal ambition,” Farhat said. “That’s the commitment I’m making to this district, and that’s the commitment I intend to keep.”

This week, Farhat was named Minority Lawmaker of the Year by the Michigan Information & Research Service Inc. (MIRS), a recognition highlighting his growing influence in the Michigan Legislature and his role as a key bridge between Democrats and Republicans on major policy issues.

The honor cited Farhat’s bipartisan dealmaking on road funding, public safety and economic development, reinforcing his standing as one of the most effective Democratic lawmakers in the House.



At no point did I share with anyone that I intended to run for State Senate. – Rep. Alabas Farhat.

Looking ahead to 2026

Berry and Farhat are expected to face each other, along with any additional candidates, in the Democratic primary in August. Because District 3 strongly favors Democrats, the primary winner will be heavily favored in the November general election.

Michigan voters will elect all 110 members of the Michigan House of Representatives and all 38 members of the State Senate next year. At present, Farhat is the only Arab American serving in either chamber.