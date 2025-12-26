Gabbard's remarks on Dearborn, "Islamist ideology" rile residents, activists

As anti-Muslim rhetoric intensifies across the United States, particularly toward American Muslim communities led by the city of Dearborn, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard rode what critics describe as a wave of incitement this week, through a highly charged speech at the Americafest Conference, amplifying narratives that portray Islam and Muslim Americans as an internal threat.

Gabbard’s remarks came amid growing fractures within right-wing conservative circles, particularly over Israel’s atrocities in Gaza and mounting discomfort with Israeli influence in American politics. Critics say this has prompted pro-Israel lobbying networks and allied platforms to rehabilitate Israel’s image by deflecting attention from the Israeli genocide in Gaza and reframing the so-called “Islamic threat” as the primary danger to American society.

Gabbard delivered her remarks Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona, aligning closely with broader mobilization campaigns that depict Muslim American communities as hostile to democracy and American values. Observers describe these efforts as increasingly coordinated, involving ideological media platforms, extremist activists and candidates for public office.

Among those platforms is The Daily Wire, which promotes what it describes as “Judeo-Christian values” in opposition to what it labels “Islamic barbarism.”

From rhetoric to provocation

These campaigns have extended beyond political speech and into physical provocation. On November 18, separate incidents took place in Dearborn, Michigan, and Euless, Texas, led by right wing extremist activist Jake Lang under the slogan “Americans Against the Islamization of America.”

The actions included desecration of the Qur’an with pork and attempted burning of the holy book, acts widely condemned by civil rights groups.

Gabbard’s speech

Gabbard’s remarks at the Americafest conference triggered widespread concern and anger among Muslim communities and civil rights advocates, who warned that her comments could inflame tensions and threaten social cohesion in cities with large Muslim populations.

Opening her speech to applause at the annual conference, organized by Turning Point USA, founded by the late Charlie Kirk, Gabbard accused what she termed “Islamic ideology” of fueling terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda, ISIS, al-Shabaab, Hamas and Boko Haram.

She described these beliefs as a global security threat, including to the United States.

In a move that drew particular criticism, Gabbard singled out Dearborn and Minneapolis, Minnesota, alleging that “Islamic clerics openly promote Islamic ideology and recruit and radicalize youth.”

She further accused the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of attempting to use American legal and political systems to impose Islamic law.

This is happening right here within our borders.— Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard claimed similar developments were underway in Houston, Texas, and Paterson, New Jersey, asserting that Paterson “proudly calls itself the first Muslim city” and works to impose Islamic principles through local governance.

She also falsely alleged that a conference earlier this year involving organizations such as CAIR called for using U.S. political systems to implement Sharia law.

Civil rights backlash

While no official response was issued by the city of Dearborn, leaders at CAIR, which has chapters nationwide, including in Michigan, sharply criticized Gabbard’s remarks, calling on her to issue a public apology or resign.

“As director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard is responsible for gathering, analyzing and presenting factual intelligence so policymakers can protect the American people,” CAIR said in a statement released Monday.

The last person who should hold this sensitive, non-political position is someone who promotes conspiracy theories and spreads hatred against the American public.— CAIR statement

CAIR questioned Gabbard’s qualifications for the role, arguing that if she genuinely believes Muslim Americans are on the verge of imposing Sharia law in Paterson, New Jersey, “she is completely detached from reality.”

The organization added that if Gabbard knowingly promoted falsehoods, her dishonesty alone disqualifies her from overseeing U.S. intelligence operations.

Local leaders push back

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh rejected Gabbard’s claims and invited her to visit the city.

“Paterson welcomes everyone,” Sayegh said. “Our city is stronger because Muslims call it home.”

Ongoing incitement

Meanwhile, outrage also followed the circulation of a provocative poster promoting a high school basketball game between Stevenson High School in Livonia and Fordson High School in Dearborn.

The poster, shared on Stevenson High School’s basketball team Instagram page, featured an image of the burning World Trade Center towers, a reference widely interpreted as invoking the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) condemned the image as offensive and dehumanizing, calling for a formal apology and investigation by the Livonia Public Schools.

This is hatred, not competition. — ADC statement

The ADC said it preserved screenshots of the post before it was deleted and urged the district to implement mandatory cultural sensitivity and anti-racism training.

The Livonia Public Schools later stated that an internal investigation found the student who created the image claimed it referenced the movie Die Hard starring Bruce Willis, not the 9/11 attacks. The district and school administration issued apology letters to parents.