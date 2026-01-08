Body discovered during search for missing man

Yousif Hassan Naim

DEARBORN HEIGHTS — A body matching the description of a local missing Autistic man during a multi-jurisdictional search has been discovered by a police drone in the Rouge River near Hines Park.

While the individual has not formally been identified, officials stated that the body matched the description of 30-year-old Yousif Hassan Naim, who was last seen Wednesday Jan. 6 around 1:30 p.m. near Warren Ave. and Ann Arbor Trail.

Mayor Mo Baydoun organized the large scale search Thursday afternoon, asking for an emergency call to action urging residents, city employees and the community to assist in locating Naim.

More 200 volunteers joined police officers, firefighters and city personnel from multiple departments and cities in a coordinated search of the area. The search was called off once the body was discovered. However, the investigation remains ongoing.

“Today was a dark day for Dearborn Heights,” Baydoun said in a social media post. “Following yesterday’s report of a missing 30-year-old resident with Autism, our first responders launched a 26 hour massive search effort. Earlier today, a call to action was put out, over 200 members of our community joined for a foot search. Despite the incredible outpouring of help and the rapid response from police and fire, the outcome was not what we prayed for. Standing with a family in their moment of greatest loss is the hardest part of holding office. It is a reminder of how fragile life can be. While the result is devastating, the response was inspiring. I am profoundly grateful for the dignity and care shown by Chief Guzowski and our officers, along with the support from the Dearborn Police and Fire Departments, the Wayne County Executive’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security, the Wayne County Sheriff and every single resident who came out to help. You treated this resident like a member of your own family. My deepest condolences go out to the Naim family. I ask that our entire city wrap them in love and prayer during this time.”

Chief Michael Guzowski also expressed his gratitude to the community, law enforcement agencies, first responders and community members who assisted in the effort.

“We have assigned a victim advocate and will continue to support the family throughout this process,” he said. “Ensuring they receive the care and resources they need during this incredibly difficult time.”