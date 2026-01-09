Alharbi is sworn in as the mayor of Hamtramck by Judge Alexis Krot on Sunday, January 4 at the Hamtramck Public Library. - Videograb

HAMTRAMCK — Amid a tense legal atmosphere and reciprocal court challenges, Adam Alharbi was sworn in on Sunday as the new mayor of Hamtramck, succeeding outgoing Mayor Amer Ghalib.

At the same time, hopes remain alive for his rival, outgoing City Council member Muhith Mahmood, who is awaiting an imminent decision from the Michigan Supreme Court regarding 37 absentee ballots excluded from the official count for procedural reasons. Mahmood, a Bangladeshi American candidate, is relying on those ballots to overturn the result after losing the November mayoral race by just 11 votes.

Inauguration ceremony

Alharbi, who is of Yemeni origin, took the oath of office before Judge Alexis Krot on Sunday, January 4 at the Hamtramck Public Library in a celebratory atmosphere that included national and artistic performances reflecting the city’s cultural diversity. Hamtramck is widely known as one of the most immigrant-diverse cities in the state.

The ceremony began at 6 p.m. with a color guard procession led by the commander of the Polish American Veterans Legion post, who praised Hamtramck’s diversity in remarks describing the city’s population mix as a living embodiment of biblical teachings. Musical segments followed, performed by activist and pianist Bill Meyer, accompanied by a vocalist.

In a striking scene reflecting the city’s multicultural identity, a group of children draped in American flags and wearing traditional attire from the Middle East and South Asia recited the national anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Loud applause and cheers from a packed audience accompanied the completion of the oath-taking. The ceremony also included the swearing-in of newly elected City Council members Abu Musa, who was re-elected to a four-year term; Nayeem Chowdhury, returning to the Council after losing in the 2023 elections; and Youssef Saad.

Musa and Chowdhury are both of Bangladeshi origin, while Saad is the first Somali American elected official in the history of the state.

In his remarks, Alharbi, 44, called for strengthening community unity and affirmed that respect would be guaranteed for all segments of Hamtramck’s population, a city that has witnessed contentious social and political issues in recent years, including disputes over election integrity.

“I know there is a lot of noise surrounding the legal challenges,” Alharbi said, “but my focus will not be on headlines — it will be on the people.”

He added that voters “have spoken” and that it is time to get to work.

“With a heart full of gratitude and a deep sense of responsibility,” he continued, “whether you voted for me, for my opponent or did not vote at all, I am the mayor of all of you.”

Election integrity

The new mayor, who was born in Yemen and immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of 8, addressed concerns over election integrity in Hamtramck, stressing the need to “protect the integrity of our local democracy.”

He described the razor-thin margin of the recent election as a “wake-up call.”

“These results opened my eyes to the deep concerns many of you have about election fraud and the lack of trust in our system,” he said.

As part of his reform pledge, Alharbi committed to restoring public trust by ensuring fair and transparent elections in which all legal votes are protected.

“We must ensure that our elections are conducted with honest ballots from our residents, not questionable practices, so that every resident can trust the final outcome,” he said.

Alharbi, an engineer employed by the U.S. Department of Commerce, also said Hamtramck belongs to the people who actually live there.

“Those who seek to lead this community should be part of its daily life, sharing its challenges and celebrating its successes,” he said. “You deserve leaders who know Hamtramck because they truly call it home.”

His comments were an apparent reference to Mahmood, who has been accused of residing primarily in Troy.

Alharbi’s agenda

Alharbi said he intends to address concerns over high water bills and the large number of traffic and municipal citations issued by police and city inspectors. Many residents have complained of what they describe as excessive targeting of immigrant communities through parking tickets, housing and small business code violations, and marginalization in city employment.

“My mission is to work with the city team to make life in Hamtramck easier, not harder,” he said. “We are beginning a new era of transparency. We will communicate with you wherever you are, in cooperation with community leaders and influencers who speak our many languages.”

Noting that he posts on social media in Arabic, Bengali, Polish and English, Alharbi emphasized that “public safety is our top priority”, pledging close cooperation with the police department while building community trust.

Highlights from the ceremony

While Mahmood was absent from the ceremony, the event drew notable official attendance, including Ghalib, interim police and fire chiefs, Democratic State Senator Stephanie Chang of Detroit, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad and City Council members Mohammed Al-Sammari, Muhtasin Sadman and Mohammed Hassan.

Ghalib had endorsed Alharbi after choosing not to seek a second term following his nomination by President Trump to serve as U.S. ambassador to Kuwait — a nomination that later encountered bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Senate.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ghalib pledged full support for the new mayor and noted that Hamtramck had moved from a multimillion-dollar deficit to a multimillion-dollar surplus during his tenure.

Political tensions

The inauguration featured a video performance of “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood, a song closely associated with Trump’s campaign rallies. Both Alharbi and Ghalib supported Trump in the 2024 election, while Mahmood backed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers split along party lines over whether to count the 37 absentee ballots discovered after the election. After the Wayne County Circuit Court upheld the exclusion, Mahmood appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Mahmood’s attorney, Mark Brewer, said that if the ballots are ultimately counted and the result changes, Alharbi would be required to resign or face court-ordered removal.

An ongoing legal battle

Alharbi has also continued legal action against Mahmood, with his attorney, Nabih Ayad, appealing a ruling dismissing claims that Mahmood violated residency requirements.

Judge Patricia Fresard ruled that evidence presented was insufficient to disqualify Mahmood, citing Michigan law defining residency as where a person typically sleeps and keeps personal belongings.

As both legal battles continue, Hamtramck’s political future remains suspended between the stability of Alharbi’s administration and the possibility of a court-mandated change.