A Dearborn police officer issues a traffic citation during a roadside stop in the city. - File photo

DEARBORN — Data released by the Dearborn Police Department for 2025 shows a noticeable improvement in curbing reckless driving and traffic accidents, amid a record number of citations and the implementation of additional measures aimed at improving road safety across the city.

According to figures published on the city’s public online transparency dashboard, Dearborn police issued more than 25,000 traffic stops resulting in nearly 33,000 citations over the past year, the highest total in the department’s history. The surge reflects the city’s “zero-tolerance” policy toward reckless drivers on Dearborn streets, which serve a population of approximately 110,000 residents.

By comparison with cities of similar population size, Sterling Heights recorded 15,517 traffic citations (population approximately 134,000), Ann Arbor issued 2,678 citations (population about 123,000) and Livonia logged around 13,500 citations (population roughly 94,000), according to transparency dashboards operated by Tyler Technologies on behalf of those municipalities.

The data underscores the strict approach taken by Dearborn police in enforcing traffic laws. City officials said the increase in citations is directly tied to policies targeting speeding and other dangerous driving behaviors.

Speeding violations accounted for approximately 16 percent of all citations issued by Dearborn police between January and November 2025. About 4,500 of the cited drivers were 20-years-old or younger.

During the same period, Dearborn recorded a slight decline in the total number of traffic crashes compared with the previous year, a result city officials attribute to public safety initiatives led by Mayor Abdullah Hammoud and Police Chief Issa Shahin.

In addition to stepped-up traffic enforcement, the city has taken other measures in recent years to improve road safety, including installing speed humps, warning traffic signals, enhanced pedestrian-safety features and redesigning certain intersections. These steps have contributed to a noticeable reduction in traffic crashes and personal injuries citywide, despite an overall increase in traffic volume.

According to crash data provided by Tyler Technologies, Dearborn recorded 3,553 traffic accidents in 2025, down from 3,753 in 2024. The share of crashes resulting in serious injuries also declined, from 0.51 percent to 0.43 percent.